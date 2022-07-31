Cumming City Center: Lease for Tin Cup Grill finalized

Cindy and Scott Echols, the husband-wife team who is opening the The Course@Tin Cup at the Cumming City Center, recently signed the final lease agreement on the restaurant location, Tin Cup Grill.

“We’re overjoyed to bring both The Course and Tin Cup Grill to the Cumming City Center,” the couple said.“Everything flows together perfectly with our restaurant space, our restored airstream trailer where guests will pick up their putting supplies and concessions, and our beautiful putting course.”

Tin Cup Grill will have three stories for patrons: A main level, a rooftop level where guests can overlook The Course and the Lou Sobh Amphitheater, and a lower level that will offer live music and other fun guest events and entertainment.



