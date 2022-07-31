Cumming City Center: Lease for Tin Cup Grill finalized

Cindy and Scott Echols, the husband-wife team who is opening the The Course@Tin Cup at the Cumming City Center, recently signed the final lease agreement on the restaurant location, Tin Cup Grill.
“We’re overjoyed to bring both The Course and Tin Cup Grill to the Cumming City Center,” the couple said.“Everything flows together perfectly with our restaurant space, our restored airstream trailer where guests will pick up their putting supplies and concessions, and our beautiful putting course.”
Tin Cup Grill will have three stories for patrons: A main level, a rooftop level where guests can overlook The Course and the Lou Sobh Amphitheater, and a lower level that will offer live music and other fun guest events and entertainment.
Tin Cup Grill’s menu offers a range of Southern fare such as Atlanta hot links, the Savannah burger, Georgia dry rub wings and peach cobbler, as well as unique dishes from other parts of the country such as a California flatbread and steak sandwich.
The restaurant’s specialty will be steak and seafood “on a stone,” in which various cuts of steak and seafood items are prepared at the table on a super hot stone.
“The steak and seafood on a stone are absolutely delicious and will be a lot of fun for people,” Cindy Echols said. “But we’re really excited about our entire menu.
“We’re ready for everyone to come out and enjoy a delicious meal at Tin Cup Grill, lots of putting at The Course, and snacks from our Airstream. Like our motto says, we hope everyone will stay and ‘Enjoy Another Round’ at The Course and Tin Cup Grill.”