Cumming City Center partners with Pieces & Peaches to offer seasonal pop-up market

The Cumming City Center is pleased to announce a partnership with tenant Pieces & Peaches to offer a unique, pop-up market every fall, winter and spring. The City Center Market will provide an opportunity for businesses, artisans, and craftspeople outside the City Center to sell their wares at the new facility, according to a news release.

Each outdoor, pop-up market will allow up to 100 local businesses and artisans the chance to bring in unique and high-quality items in a range of categories, such as home wares and décor, fashion and accessories, and gift and food items. The family-friendly market will be set in a festival-like atmosphere with live music and other entertainment, as well as games and activities for kids, in addition to the various vendor booths.

Christine Fowler and her daughter, Ansley, owners of Pieces & Peaches boutique at the Cumming City Center, will oversee the selection of vendors and help manage other aspects of the City Center Market seasonal events.







