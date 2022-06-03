Cumming City Center partners with Pieces & Peaches to offer seasonal pop-up market

The Cumming City Center is pleased to announce a partnership with tenant Pieces & Peaches to offer a unique, pop-up market every fall, winter and spring. The City Center Market will provide an opportunity for businesses, artisans, and craftspeople outside the City Center to sell their wares at the new facility, according to a news release.
Each outdoor, pop-up market will allow up to 100 local businesses and artisans the chance to bring in unique and high-quality items in a range of categories, such as home wares and décor, fashion and accessories, and gift and food items. The family-friendly market will be set in a festival-like atmosphere with live music and other entertainment, as well as games and activities for kids, in addition to the various vendor booths.
Christine Fowler and her daughter, Ansley, owners of Pieces & Peaches boutique at the Cumming City Center, will oversee the selection of vendors and help manage other aspects of the City Center Market seasonal events.
“Over the years, Pieces & Peaches has participated in numerous pop-up and vendor events. After experiencing these events as a vendor, we are able to see what makes them both enjoyable and successful for the vendors as well as the customers,” Christine Fowler said.
“One thing that will really differentiate the City Center Market from others is the importance of community. We want this market to be a place for people to get out, socialize and feel a connection with the vendors, other shoppers, and our community as a whole.”
The City Center Market is currently seeking vendors for the first pop-up event on Oct. 22 and the holiday/winter market on Nov. 19.
Interested vendors should go to www.piecesandpeaches.com and complete the application under the “Cumming City Center Market” tab.
The Fowlers are looking forward to offering something fun and unique for the Cumming community.
“We want to go above and beyond to make this market a tradition that the town can look forward to every fall, winter and spring,” Christine said. “We can’t wait to get creative and provide an unforgettable experience!”
For more updates on the City Center Market, follow @cummingcitycentermarket on Instagram, and @cummingcitycenter on Facebook and Instagram.