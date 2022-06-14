Cumming City Center ribbon cutting set for June 24

Mayor Troy Brumbalow announced today that a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Cumming City Center will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, June 24.
The ceremony will take place at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater and is open to the public. Parking will be available in the lot on 11th Street, adjacent to Forsyth Central High School, and a shuttle will transport guests to the amphitheater area, according to a news release.
“It’s been a very long road, in not just the City of Cumming but the entire world, since our groundbreaking ceremony in August of 2019,” Brumbalow said. “Through a global pandemic, supply chain shortages, and other challenges, the road to the City Center opening has had many bumps. But those challenges have only served to push our team even harder to make the Cumming City Center something our entire community can be proud of.”
The ribbon-cutting ceremony is not a grand opening event, but, rather, marks the end of the City of Cumming’s construction phase of the City Center and the beginning of individual tenant buildouts at each unique store, restaurant, brewery or office space, according to the release.
As such, no businesses will yet be open during the event on June 24 but the public will be able to get the first official look at the various facilities following the ceremony.
Most tenant businesses, depending on the extent of individual buildouts, will be opening in July or August, and a community grand opening event is slated for mid-August, according to officials with the City Center.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature several community speakers including Brumbalow, State Rep. Lauren McDonald, Forsyth Central High School Principal Dr. Josh Lowe, and Cumming’s “Honorary Mayor” 12-year-old Charlie Westbrook, as well as an address by Gov. Brian Kemp.
“We’re extremely honored that Gov. Kemp was able to fit this event into his incredibly busy schedule,” Brumbalow said. “As a governor who cares deeply about our Georgia communities and economic development, I can’t wait to hear his comments about the Cumming City Center and all that a facility such as this can do for our community.”
Brumbalow added that he is thrilled to meet another milestone on the path to opening the City Center.
“For the past five years, I, along with many others on our City of Cumming team, have put our entire hearts into the development of this project, and I can’t wait for our community to be able to share in our affection for this very special place,” he said.