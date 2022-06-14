Cumming City Center ribbon cutting set for June 24

Mayor Troy Brumbalow announced today that a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Cumming City Center will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, June 24.



The ceremony will take place at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater and is open to the public. Parking will be available in the lot on 11th Street, adjacent to Forsyth Central High School, and a shuttle will transport guests to the amphitheater area, according to a news release.

“It’s been a very long road, in not just the City of Cumming but the entire world, since our groundbreaking ceremony in August of 2019,” Brumbalow said. “Through a global pandemic, supply chain shortages, and other challenges, the road to the City Center opening has had many bumps. But those challenges have only served to push our team even harder to make the Cumming City Center something our entire community can be proud of.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is not a grand opening event, but, rather, marks the end of the City of Cumming’s construction phase of the City Center and the beginning of individual tenant buildouts at each unique store, restaurant, brewery or office space, according to the release.

As such, no businesses will yet be open during the event on June 24 but the public will be able to get the first official look at the various facilities following the ceremony.

Most tenant businesses, depending on the extent of individual buildouts, will be opening in July or August, and a community grand opening event is slated for mid-August, according to officials with the City Center.



