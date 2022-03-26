Cumming City Center’s 18-Hole putting course opening in May

After more than three years of planning and building, The Course @ Tin Cup Grill, a unique putting course amenity at the Cumming City Center, is set to open in May for the enjoyment of all ages and skill levels, according to a news release.
When the Cumming City Center was still just an early idea, Forsyth County native Scott Echols and his wife, Cindy, created a business concept featuring a unique, family-friendly golf amenity.
Through a land lease agreement with the City Center, the Echols will invest almost $1 million in the creation of the project - simply referred to as “The Course” - and will pay 10 percent of all revenues made at the venue.
The Course is a natural-looking, synthetic turf putting course that spans over two acres of land. Nestled perfectly alongside a raised scenic boardwalk, The Course’s beautiful wooden bridges cross overflowing streams and its walkways are positioned among lush vegetation.
Situated adjacent to the City Center’s Lou Sobh Amphitheater, The Course is also just a few steps away from more than a dozen delicious eateries, including the Echols’ own three-story Tin Cup Grill. A renovated, vintage Air Stream trailer serves as a fun clubhouse for The Course.
Besides its central location at the City Center and its beautiful environment, The Course is a stunning amenity in many other ways as well.
For starters, natural-style putting courses are a growing trend replacing the traditional “putt-putt” or “goofy-golf” themed courses The Course @ Tin Cup Grill takes this beauty to the next level with 12 holes inspired by some of the most iconic and famous courses throughout the world, according to the release.
In the beginning, Mayor Troy Brumbalow said “What if we honored our local golf courses by also including Forsyth County-inspired holes?” With that idea in place, the 18-hole course’s one-of-a-kind design was complete.
Camron Howell was invited by the Echols to partner as co-owner of Tin Cup Grill and to build The Course. As founder of PuttTek, an Arizona-based company specializing in design and installation of more than 65 putting courses throughout the country, Howell was thrilled to come on board the project.
“We are so excited to unveil this attraction which we have put so much time, energy and love into. We have been all over the country building putting courses for the last six years, but nothing comes even close to this one,” Howell said. “It is our ‘Mona Lisa’ during the day and our ‘Starry Night’ once the bright lights come on. It will take your breath, light up your Instagram, and, most importantly, deepen your relationships with family and friends.”
“This will be a phenomenal attraction for the Cumming City Center, and we hope everyone will want to go ‘enjoy another round’ at The Course @ Tin Cup Grill,” Scott Echols added.