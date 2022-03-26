Cumming City Center’s 18-Hole putting course opening in May

After more than three years of planning and building, The Course @ Tin Cup Grill, a unique putting course amenity at the Cumming City Center, is set to open in May for the enjoyment of all ages and skill levels, according to a news release.

When the Cumming City Center was still just an early idea, Forsyth County native Scott Echols and his wife, Cindy, created a business concept featuring a unique, family-friendly golf amenity.

Through a land lease agreement with the City Center, the Echols will invest almost $1 million in the creation of the project - simply referred to as “The Course” - and will pay 10 percent of all revenues made at the venue.

The Course is a natural-looking, synthetic turf putting course that spans over two acres of land. Nestled perfectly alongside a raised scenic boardwalk, The Course’s beautiful wooden bridges cross overflowing streams and its walkways are positioned among lush vegetation.



