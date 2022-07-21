Dairy Queen on Keith Bridge Road opening soon

After more than 20 years in the restaurant business, Forsyth County resident Fred Weir is opening a Dairy Queen off Keith Bridge Road, making it the second in the county.



Weir is a third-generation restauranteur, with his grandfather opening restaurants in 1933.

“I grew up around the business and have always sort of had a passion for it,” Weir said.

While Weir and his team of “great” employees have Dairy Queen and Zaxby’s in Cherokee County, North Georgia and Arkansas, he said he was excited to open a restaurant “seven minutes away” from home.

“The restaurant choices [at Exit 17] are very limited,” Weir said. “So, we just thought that it would go well with the area and there was a need. This area is still growing, so we thought it would be a great opportunity.”

Weir, who is also a head coach of the cross-country teams at Horizon Christian Academy and vice president of the board for the school, said he is “hoping and praying” to open the restaurant on Aug. 8, but is still waiting for the air conditioning system.

“We ordered air conditioning in January, but it still isn’t here yet,” he said. “But … we’re definitely [opening] soon.”

Supply chain shortages and other delays have pushed the project back since 2019.



