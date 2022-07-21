Dairy Queen on Keith Bridge Road opening soon

After more than 20 years in the restaurant business, Forsyth County resident Fred Weir is opening a Dairy Queen off Keith Bridge Road, making it the second in the county.
Weir is a third-generation restauranteur, with his grandfather opening restaurants in 1933.
“I grew up around the business and have always sort of had a passion for it,” Weir said.
While Weir and his team of “great” employees have Dairy Queen and Zaxby’s in Cherokee County, North Georgia and Arkansas, he said he was excited to open a restaurant “seven minutes away” from home.
“The restaurant choices [at Exit 17] are very limited,” Weir said. “So, we just thought that it would go well with the area and there was a need. This area is still growing, so we thought it would be a great opportunity.”
Weir, who is also a head coach of the cross-country teams at Horizon Christian Academy and vice president of the board for the school, said he is “hoping and praying” to open the restaurant on Aug. 8, but is still waiting for the air conditioning system.
“We ordered air conditioning in January, but it still isn’t here yet,” he said. “But … we’re definitely [opening] soon.”
Supply chain shortages and other delays have pushed the project back since 2019.
“Interacting with guests [is the best part],” Weir said. “It’s just fun. It never gets old. The days that I can be in the store … are my best days. I love working the register and meeting new people.”
Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Weir that face-to-face interaction has become something people cherish.
Weir said his grandfather used to say that people go out to eat for a distraction; a change of pace or environment, and it was up to restauranteurs and servers to create lasting relationships and fond memories with customers.
Since starting this new venture, Weir said he has received positive feedback from residents who are excited about another Dairy Queen coming to the county. One of his neighbors joked that he may need a second job when the store opens to support his wife’s love of the Blizzard treats.
“Dairy Queen [has] had a very long-storied relationship with the county,” Weir said. “It has a great reputation in this area, so we’re excited that people are familiar with it and have memories associated with it.”
Speaking of memories, Weir said that when he first entered the Dairy Queen business, the company made sure to communicate that Diary Queen was a bit of a different brand.
“People have such fond and emotional memories with Dairy Queen,” Weir said.
He has his own fond memories of Dairy Queen, going after baseball games with his grandparents.
With the opening of a new store, Weir said he is looking forward to showing off Dairy Queen’s new model, including new architecture and a larger outdoor patio.
While the exact opening date is still not set, Weir said he is confident it will open its doors in August, still in time to serve up cool treats and good eats on those hot Georgia days.