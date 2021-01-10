Delta Community Credit Union opens new branch in Cumming

Delta Community Credit Union recently opened up its first branch in Forsyth County and 26th branch in metro Atlanta.

Located at 445 Peachtree Parkway in Cumming, customers can find the new branch just off of Ga. 400 near downtown Cumming. According to a press release, Delta Community Credit Union is Georgia’s largest credit union with more than $7.5 billion in assets.

“People who live and work in Forsyth County have been eligible to join Delta Community for years, so we already have thousands of members who bank with us through our online website and mobile app, or visit branches in neighboring counties,” Delta Community CEO Hank Halter said. “We’re excited to offer these existing members a convenient physical branch and look forward to welcoming new members who are eligible to join and enjoy all the benefits of Delta Community.”

The new branch will offer full-service banking in its 6,000-square-foot-building, which used to serve as a Regions Bank branch. Loan officers and professionals with knowledge on retirement and investment planning will be available on site to help customers with their banking needs.

“Since we opened a few weeks ago, members have been very excited to visit this new location, which has a spacious lobby that enables social distancing as well as two ATMs and three drive through service lanes,” Branch Manager Lee Wilson said. “Many people also schedule appointments in advance — even for routine transactions — so they can be assured of immediate service when they arrive.”

For more information, visit DeltaCommunityCU.com.