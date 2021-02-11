Digital Ignition ‘doubling’ size of technology incubator, expanding services

Officials with Digital Ignition, a business incubator and co-working facility in south Forsyth, are celebrating an expansion.

In a news release on Wednesday, officials with Ballantyne Strong Inc. announced Digital Ignition would soon occupy over 10 acres and more than 43,000 square feet on the company’s south Forsyth campus, a project that “is more than doubling the size” of the space.

“Innovation and entrepreneurship have been cornerstones of our success since inception. We launched Digital Ignition in 2019 and have seen it grow to be a successful tech incubator in the Atlanta region,” said Ballantyne Strong CEO Mark Roberson. “Not only does it generate recurring revenue, but it is also providing us with a first look at many early-stage companies.”

Digital Ignition was first launched in 2016 as part of digital display company Convergent Media Systems as a co-working space, but, in recent years, officials have expanded the offerings beyond mere space to work to include attorney, accounting and other incubation services.

Per the release, “the expanded facility space became available with Ballantyne Strong’s recent successful turnaround and sale of Convergent Media Systems, and the subsequent relocation of those operations.”