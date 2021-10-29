Eclipse di Luna Restaurant and Tapas Bar opening at Halcyon

Eclipse di Luna Restaurant and Tapas Bar will be the next tenant coming to Halcyon. With locations in Dunwoody and Buckhead, the third installment of the popular destination for Spanish tapas and salsa dancing is slated to open at the mixed-use development in April.



According to a news release, the restaurant has a 20-year-history of an energetic atmosphere and live entertainment. Eclipse di Luna offers Spanish tapas and cocktails with warm, vibrant hospitality.

At Halcyon, Eclipse di Luna will offer its well-known menu favorites such as paella, empanadas, patatas bravas, pitchers of sangria, traditional flan and a daily fresh catch special of Spanish-style fish with a spicy chili rub, all in a more modern, upscale environment.

Located next to HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern overlooking the Halcyon Trailhead for the Big Creek Greenway, the 5,015-square-foot restaurant features a pergola and outdoor patio space for year-round use.

“For decades, Eclipse di Luna has been known across Atlanta for its fun-loving environment, late nights and authentic cuisine, and we see Halcyon as a premier destination with the consistency and demographics we are looking for,” said Eric Kline, principal and managing partner for Eclipse di Luna and Loca Luna restaurants. “Our guests are eager to get back to gathering for celebrations, and after an extensive search across metro Atlanta, our team is certain there is no better place than Halcyon to add the next iteration of Eclipse di Luna.”





