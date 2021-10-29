Eclipse di Luna Restaurant and Tapas Bar opening at Halcyon

Eclipse di Luna Restaurant and Tapas Bar will be the next tenant coming to Halcyon. With locations in Dunwoody and Buckhead, the third installment of the popular destination for Spanish tapas and salsa dancing is slated to open at the mixed-use development in April.
According to a news release, the restaurant has a 20-year-history of an energetic atmosphere and live entertainment. Eclipse di Luna offers Spanish tapas and cocktails with warm, vibrant hospitality.
At Halcyon, Eclipse di Luna will offer its well-known menu favorites such as paella, empanadas, patatas bravas, pitchers of sangria, traditional flan and a daily fresh catch special of Spanish-style fish with a spicy chili rub, all in a more modern, upscale environment.
Located next to HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern overlooking the Halcyon Trailhead for the Big Creek Greenway, the 5,015-square-foot restaurant features a pergola and outdoor patio space for year-round use.
“For decades, Eclipse di Luna has been known across Atlanta for its fun-loving environment, late nights and authentic cuisine, and we see Halcyon as a premier destination with the consistency and demographics we are looking for,” said Eric Kline, principal and managing partner for Eclipse di Luna and Loca Luna restaurants. “Our guests are eager to get back to gathering for celebrations, and after an extensive search across metro Atlanta, our team is certain there is no better place than Halcyon to add the next iteration of Eclipse di Luna.”
Founded in 1997 by legendary chef Paul Luna and partner James Ehrlich, Eclipse di Luna has gained a loyal following of local patrons who enjoy its unique and fun-loving environment. With live Latin music and salsa dancing, Eclipse di Luna is an ideal destination for date night, ladies night out or weekend brunch.
“Eclipse di Luna is an Atlanta favorite with a great reputation, and Halcyon’s goal is to be a place where people can come together and feel part of the local community,” said Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners. “With their lively environment, and a need for tapas, music and dancing in the area, Eclipse di Luna makes for a perfect addition to the property.”
With the addition of Eclipse di Luna, Halcyon’s roster of independent businesses and first-to-market national retailers, restaurants and service providers span more than 35 concepts. ‘In 2021 alone, Halcyon welcomed Derbyshire Mens, Board & Brush Creative Studio, Iron Age Korean Steakhouse and Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar.
MorganStanley also recently selected Halcyon for its new trading platform hub, bringing 500 jobs. In a tri-party agreement with WeWork, the investment bank and financial services company has occupied WeWork's 57,921-square-foot space beginning in October 2021. Early next year BBQGuys, a leading specialty e-commerce platform for higher-end BBQ grills, grilling accessories and outdoor living products, will expand into Georgia with a new office, outdoor living design center and media production facility in the second phase of office space at Halcyon. Construction is now underway on the second phase of development, which will include a 60,000-square-foot office building and a 23,000-square-foot fitness center.
For more information about Eclipse di Luna, visit www.eclipsediluna.com. For additional information about Halcyon, visit www.visithalcyon.com.