Employee at Forsyth County manufacturing plant tests positive for the coronavirus

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



A Panduit Corporation employee recently tested positive for the coronavirus, leading the manufacturing company to close its plant located in Cumming.

Panduit spokeswoman Lisa Mattes said that the employee has since self-quarantined and the company has notified any employees that the person may have come into contact with of the positive test.

The plant has been temporarily shut down until Monday, March 23, and employees who are able are working from home. Since the plant has closed, Mattes said there have been no additional confirmed cases. Mattes said the plant was also thoroughly sanitized and cleaned after its closure.

“We have taken very aggressive measures to secure the health and safety of all employees there,” Mattes said.