“Everybody is eager to get covered, smothered, scattered, chopped,” proposed Waffle House passes planning board

A new Waffle House is a step closer to being built in north Forsyth.

At a meeting on Tuesday, March 28, members of the Forsyth County Planning Commission approved a request for a conditional-use permit to conduct around-the-clock business in a 1,800-square-foot building with 29 parking spaces for a new Waffle House restaurant planned on Browns Bridge Road in the Walmart shopping center.

Other than the applicant, there were no speakers during a required public hearing for the permit.

“Everybody is eager to get covered, smothered, scattered, chopped,” said District 4 planning member Adrian Flack. “This is the last lot in this development. As far as what I see, I don’t have any issues with this development going in.”