“Everybody is eager to get covered, smothered, scattered, chopped,” proposed Waffle House passes planning board

A new Waffle House is a step closer to being built in north Forsyth.
At a meeting on Tuesday, March 28, members of the Forsyth County Planning Commission approved a request for a conditional-use permit to conduct around-the-clock business in a 1,800-square-foot building with 29 parking spaces for a new Waffle House restaurant planned on Browns Bridge Road in the Walmart shopping center.
Other than the applicant, there were no speakers during a required public hearing for the permit.
“Everybody is eager to get covered, smothered, scattered, chopped,” said District 4 planning member Adrian Flack. “This is the last lot in this development. As far as what I see, I don’t have any issues with this development going in.”
Variances were sought for the project to increase the number of parking spaces from 19 to 29, and to increase the percentage of parking that fronts the main building entrance from 50% to 65%, along with reductions in setbacks, landscape strips and common areas.
Sanford McAllister, real estate representative for Waffle House, said the variances were needed because the restaurant was the last lot in the development to be built, the shape of the parcel and being “an interior lot that has a lot of hardships created just by what is physically there.”
“When you have those types of boundaries, if you will, created by these situations, we’re left with a very small buildable area,” he said.
At a work session on Tuesday, March 7, Forsyth County Commissioners discussed plans for the restaurant and approved a county-initiated process for a zoning variance to reduce the business’s rear setback from the required 25 feet to 12 feet.
“I would rather do this than give them concessions on the bump-outs and making the building look better, and they were going to lose two parking spaces, and we really think they need every parking space they can get,” said District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, who represents the area. “Waffle House is going to be really popular there in front of Walmart.”
Mills said the Waffle House would be beside the Guthrie’s restaurant also planned at the shopping center.
No timeline for the opening of the new restaurant was discussed at the meeting.