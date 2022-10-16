FCN General Manager Norman Baggs reflects on 5-decade career as he steps away from day-to-day operations

“I’ve been working out here since then, still staying involved with Dawsonville, Forsyth and Winder until we sold it a few years ago,” he said.

Baggs, 67, was at The Times when Metro Market Media acquired the paper in 2018, along with Forsyth County News and Dawson County News.

“Probably the most difficult and turbulent time of my career was in 1987 during the civil rights marches and white supremacy protests in Forsyth County,” he said. “I was publisher of the Forsyth County News at the time. I had been involved in covering civil rights marches and had written extensively about the Klan before, but what transpired over about a six-week period in '87 was unlike anything any of us had dealt with.

“We tried to help keep local residents safe and calm during a time when our entire community was under scrutiny by news agencies nationally and internationally, while at the same time giving events the coverage they deserved and keeping our own staffers safe. It was a tough time, and the fallout lasted for years.”



Baggs has interviewed many notable people over the years, such as Jimmy Carter when he ran for president and several Georgia governors.

One of the most memorable wasn’t a power broker or politician but a woman whose family worked at one of the aristocratic homes on Jekyll Island.

“She grew up in this house where all these super-rich people came for balls and banquets, and she had pictures and stories,” Baggs said. “It was probably the most enjoyable interview I ever did.”