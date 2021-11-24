Fidelity Sciences chooses Cumming City Center for headquarters

Fidelity Sciences Inc., a technology start-up developer of consumer-based health education, is making the Cumming City Center its home. Fidelity Sciences’ primary educational focus is empowering the individual “e-patient” towards better health, according to a news release.

Fidelity Sciences Pioneering researcher Tom Ferguson, M.D., coined the term “e-patient” to describe individuals who are “equipped, enabled, empowered, and engaged” in directing their health by using many sources of information.

Fidelity Sciences will offer in-person, digital and hybrid courses in key public health issues, including CPR, cardiovascular risks, cancer, and chronic pain. Some of the preliminary educational offerings will include how to maintain function and manage symptoms from breast cancer, lymphedema and back pain.

Additionally, hybrid American Heart Association CPR and First Aid training will be offered to better engage the community with skills to save a life, according to the release.



