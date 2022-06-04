Film studio complex in Doraville expected to create more than 4,000 jobs

NBCUniversal Media (NBCU) has entered into a long-term agreement with Atlanta-based Gray Television to lease and operate new studio facilities at Gray’s Assembly Atlanta development in Doraville.

Construction will begin this summer at the former site of a General Motors plant, creating up to 1,200 construction jobs.

Gray expects the Assembly Studios complex to be completed in the second half of next year. When fully operational, the studios are expected to employ more than 4,000.

“Gray Television is thrilled to expand our already strong relationship with NBCU,” Hilton Howell Jr., Gray’s executive chairman and CEO, said Wednesday.

“The new venture announced today places Gray’s own studio projects inside a large, first-class television and film production facility that will draw upon and will surely increase the large pool of skilled industry professionals who also make their homes here.”

Assembly Atlanta is a 135-acre mixed-use complex bordering Interstate 285 centered around the studio industry. The 43-acre Assembly Studios complex features soundstages, production offices, warehouse and mill buildings, studio bungalows, event space, and a parking deck.



