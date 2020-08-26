Forsyth County businesses impacted by COVID submit $2.7 million in grant requests

Hundreds of businesses in Forsyth County submitted applications for a grant being administered by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce.



According to officials with the Chamber, more than 600 local businesses have submitted grant applications totaling $2,765,000 in funding from the Forsyth County CARES Small Business Relief Grant Program as of Wednesday, Aug. 19, when the application process closed.

“I am very grateful to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners for their unanimous support of this phenomenal business support program,” said James McCoy, president and CEO of the Forsyth County Chamber, in a news release. “It is a very prominent and important display of Forsyth County Government’s support of the local business community and policy goals of making the growth of our local economy a top priority.

“This sends a clear and loud message that Forsyth County is a community that supports businesses and makes their success a priority. This is the very best message possible for our established businesses as well as our partners in economic development.”