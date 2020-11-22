Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce holds virtual economic development summit featuring community leaders

The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce held the 2020 Forward Forsyth Economic Development Summit virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 17, inviting county officials and education leaders to speak about Forward Forsyth and how the partnership has benefitted the county this year.

Forward Forsyth is a partnership between the Forsyth County Government, Forsyth County Development Authority, Lanier Technical College, Forsyth County Schools, Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and the University of North Georgia.

The agencies and institutions work together to better Forsyth County’s economic development and plan for the community’s future.

“Forward Forsyth leverages the time and talent of stakeholders from the business community, county government and local schools and colleges to develop and execute strategies and programs to attract investment and jobs to the community,” said Tim McDonald, the executive vice president of Lanier Tech. “The partnership is committed to bringing balance to the tax digest, improving quality of life and ensuring greater stability for the future, hence Forward Forsyth’s tagline of ‘Together, success.’”

McDonald noted that the annual summit is an opportunity to show the community and local business owners some of the progress that leaders have made in their strategic economic development plan in the county.

Carter Patterson, the chair of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, started off the live streamed event, speaking to Forsyth County’s success in being the first in Georgia to launch an economic recovery initiative this year in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative, Together 4 FoCo, has provided support to local business owners during a time of crisis, providing them with business expertise and access to working capital. As part of the initiative, Forsyth County leaders also strongly encouraged residents to support their local businesses whenever they could, and Patterson said many businesses in the county definitely saw that extra support from the community this year.

Patterson also spoke on Forsyth County CARES, which offered funding to small businesses in the county to help relieve financial hardships they may have been facing as a result of the pandemic. Applications for the funding opened in August this year. Patterson said that more than 600 businesses applied with nearly $3.8 million in grant requests, and more than 300 of those businesses received grant funding assistance.

While many have struggled financially through the pandemic, Patterson said there has been plenty of economic success in the community this year.

He said that Forward Forsyth saw the creation of 528 jobs and more than $109 million in new capital investment in the county. Along with that, Forsyth County was accepted into Georgia’s Innovation Crescent, a collaboration of around 15 counties in the state that work together to recruit new companies to the area and expand current companies.

“We want Forsyth County to remain a healthy and safe, compelling place in which to live, work, recreate, visit and invest,” Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Laura Semanson said. “It is this sense of home and place that brings so many of us to live in Forsyth County, and through our economic development plan and processes, we are able to share that sense of home and place with the many businesses that provide opportunity for our residents and bring value to the greater community.”

Semanson also spoke further about the county’s five-year economic development plan under Forward Forsyth, which includes an emphasis on commercial development within the county. She said that they want to focus further on commercial development to relieve some of the tax burden from individual homeowners.