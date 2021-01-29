By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Furkids Pet Boutique to close doors on Feb. 15
20191023_Furkids_1_web
Furkids, a nonprofit animal shelter and rescue organization, unveiled its new Forsyth County headquarters Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, on Union Hill Road. - photo by Kelly Whitmire

The Furkids Pet Boutique pop-up store will be closing on Monday, Feb. 15. From now until the official closing date, all items including pet beds, toys, treats and accessories will be discounted by 50%.

All of the pet boutique products were provided to the store through a partnership with the Home Depot.

“Creating this pop-up experience allowed us to further engage with this amazing pet-loving, family-friendly community,” said Samantha Shelton, CEO and founder of Furkids. “We witnessed heart-warming adoptions, connected dozens of furry friends with Santa, recruited new volunteers and created long-standing relationships with the families of Forsyth County and beyond. It’s been an invaluable experience.”

The Furkids Pet Boutique will continue to host animal adoptions on-site until the official closing date as well as featuring special Valentine’s Day experiences the weekend of Feb. 6-7.

The Furkids Pet Boutique is at the Collection at Forsyth.

For more information about volunteer opportunities and programs, please visit www.furkids.org.