Gas station on Browns Bridge Road offering 76 cents a gallon discount for grand opening

A new gas station at 8585 Brown Bridge Road in Gainesville is offering a 76 cents per gallon discount on regular unleaded fuel on Friday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to noon, during the station’s grand opening, according to a news release.

Drivers will need to have the “My 76” app downloaded to redeem the discount.

“We are enthusiastic to be uniting with the 76 brand,” said Mike Chawla, owner of the new 76 Gainesville gas station. “We are introducing ourselves to the neighborhood and becoming a part of this community’s everyday commute.”



