GEORGIA WINS! Where to get your National Championship merchandise

Georgia wins!
Some Academy Sports + Outdoors locations in Georgia are open to begin selling Georgia National Championship Locker Room apparel to excited fans. The gear will also be available online. Click here.
If Georgia wins, Academy will have these products for sale:
- Nike Locker Room T-Shirts (Men's, Women, and Youth) - the same ones that the players and coaches are wearing on the field;
- Nike Locker Room Hats - the same ones that the players and coaches are wearing on the field;
- Novelty items like flags, car decals, lanyards, koozies and more;
- Additional National Championship T-shirts, hats and beanies.
Store's nearby participating:
- Cumming: 320 Peachtree Pkwy. Cumming, Georgia 30041
- Kennesaw: 1580 Crater Lake Dr Kennesaw, Georgia 30152
- Buford: 3720 Buford Dr Buford, Georgia 30519