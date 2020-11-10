Grimes receives Charles Welch Award at Chamber’s annual event

Forsyth County Emergency Management Director Chris Grimes recently won one of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce’s highest awards for his and the county’s response to COVID-19.

During the chamber’s annual celebration on Friday, Nov. 6, which was held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns, organizers played a pre-recorded video where Jimmy Lane, the chamber’s executive vice president, surprised Grimes with the Charles Welch Citizenship Award while he was working at the county’s emergency operations center.

“It’s not every year that we can give the Charles Welch Citizenship Award, but this year has been an extraordinary year, and we give this award to someone who has exemplified the qualities that he did to this great community, and those qualities are service without regard for recognition, a commitment to always do what’s right and a passion to make sure Forsyth County is a great place to live,” Lane said as he presented the award to Grimes.

Grimes, who has helped lead the Forsyth County government’s COVID-19 response since February, said “it truly is an honor to do what I do every day.”

“Thank you for this award,” Grimes said in the video. “It truly is an honor to get to serve our community every day and make it a better place to live to work to have a family. I have my family here, just like many of you have your families here, so it truly is an honor.”

The celebration was also a chance for chamber officials to show off their new headquarters on Webb Street.

“One year ago, we stood on this site for the groundbreaking of the future home of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce. I don’t need this hard hat anymore, because it is now the home of the Forsyth County Chamber,” said 2020 chamber president Carter Patterson as he crossed out the first part of signage calling the building the future home of the chamber.

Patterson was joined on the tour by Scott Hutchinson, who was also named during the meeting as the 2021 chamber president and presented Patterson an honorary gavel for his work in the prior year, which Patterson called “an honor of my lifetime.”



