Here’s what this economist had to say about a possible recession

An economic recession could be on the horizon, according to a local professor.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2023 Economic Outlook Breakfast, featuring a keynote address by Roger Tutterow, professor of economics at Kennesaw State University and the Henssler Financial Endowed Chair, who largely spoke on the impacts of the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look at the economy today, and we look back three years ago today, and we remember how we went through the steepest, deepest, most unexpected recession of the post-World War II era, then we came out the other side,” Tutterow said. “Interestingly enough, not only was it the steepest recession, it was also the shortest.”

Tutterow said the economy was able to get moving again despite the pandemic, but concerns have resurfaced over whether the country is in or headed to a recession.

He said he doesn’t feel the economy is currently in a recession there is “about a 60% chance of a recession before the end of this year.”

“Sixty percent is not inevitable. Sixty percent is a little more likely than not, but even if we do have a recession in 2023, remember this, not all recessions are identical…It is possible to have a mild recession, which gives the opportunity for the economy to hit reset and correct some of the imbalances that occurred during or just after the pandemic.”