Here’s why egg prices are on the rise

The USDA noted in a 2022 report that the increase in egg prices was “much larger than the decreases in production,” which “reflects the inelastic nature of the demand for eggs,” meaning people will continue to buy eggs even when prices rise. That gives egg companies more power to raise prices without triggering a drop in demand.

“When you have only a handful of companies controlling each section along the food supply chain … they're like, ‘Well, let's see how far we can go,’” said Sarah Carden, senior policy advocate for Farm Action. “Egg demand is pretty inelastic, and we've seen that. Look how far they’ve been able to push it.”

And skyrocketing prices have affected more than just the pockets of consumers and small businesses. Meals By Grace, a client-choice food pantry serving Forsyth and Dawson counties, is now struggling to keep up with a rising need for help in the community as products run low.

“We often do not have staples like eggs or milk, which so many families depend on,” said Chris Harvey, volunteer manager at Meals By Grace.

Steven Daniels, President and Chief of Staff at the nonprofit, said he hasn’t been able to find eggs at a food bank for at least 60 days during a time when farms should be ramping up on production.

Any time farms produce an excess of eggs, those go to a food bank where pantries can purchase them for a discounted price, but for now, he said there is no extra product to be had. Without that discount, the pantry can’t afford to provide eggs weekly for clients.

At the same time, inflation has caused the pantry’s client list to grow with many struggling to keep up with a rising cost of living. Harvey said more and more people are coming to the pantry to try to make up food costs they can no longer afford.

But now, the pantry is struggling to keep up and is relying heavily on community donations to provide for their clients.

“This is just a challenging time, and we are grateful to everyone who is able to help,” Harvey said.

Those interested can visit www.mealsbygrace.org to learn more about how to donate.

The American Egg Board stated there are signs that egg prices may start to come down soon, though, following a peak in demand during the holiday season. As wholesale prices come down, the board believes “lower retail prices will follow.”

But experts say there is still a lot of uncertainty and predict the virus will stick around for a while, especially if the massive outbreak that is still making an impact in Europe after its start in 2021 provides any clues.

Kim and Mark Boyd are holding out hope, though, that the prices will drop soon so they can bring their own prices back down and keep their business afloat.

“We just hope this all gets back to normal,” Mark said.

Times reporter Ben Anderson contributed to this story. FCN is a sister publication of the Times.