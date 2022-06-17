Homestead’s 3-in-1 concept brings ‘Flavors of America’ and more to City Center

Continuing with their announcements of new food establishments at the Cumming City Center, Rosati’s Pizza owners, Jeni and Matt Smith, will offer flavors from across America at their second restaurant, Homestead, according to a news release.
This is in addition to SliceAbility, a pizza-by-the-slice concept with a focus on employing individuals with special needs, which was announced on June 15.
Matt said Homestead will continue the Rosati’s tradition of providing a fun food and music scene for “families, sports teams, and anyone else looking for good food in a vibrant environment.”
“Collaborating with the experience of Forsyth County chef, David Smith, Jeni and I are looking to elevate the entertainment and dining experience at our new venture, Homestead,” Matt said.
Homestead will feature three distinct areas, each with its own unique atmosphere and vibe, on three different levels within the building.
“These areas all complement one another, but yet each one is very distinct, so Homestead is like getting three restaurants in one,” Matt added.
The Kitchen and Craft Bar at Homestead, on the ground-floor level, promises a family-friendly experience with a bold and expansive menu, complete with homegrown favorites as well as exciting new twists, all complimented by beverages from local breweries and signature cocktails.
“We’re focusing on comfort foods from all across the U.S.,” Matt said. “You’ll see things like a pork tenderloin sandwich from the Midwest, barbecue brisket from Texas, shrimp and grits from South Carolina, and Philly cheesesteak from Philadelphia. I like to think of it as ‘foods that built this country.’”
For those looking to enjoy a date night or to sit and sip an upscale after-dinner beverage, take things up a notch (literally) to the rooftop area - The Loft @ Homestead. The Loft will feature a more elegant small plate menu paired with sophisticated cocktails and wines.
For patrons seeking more fun and entertaining spot, Homestead’s lower level, The Well, will be the perfect get-away.
The Well will offer a more relaxed and casual vibe with a menu focused on specially crafted burgers, sandwiches, wraps, and the like. This will also be the place for entertainment such as live music events including dueling pianos and Country music Thursday nights, as well as trivia, murder mystery nights, and more than 50 televisions for all your sports viewing needs.
“The awesome thing about Homestead is you really do get three distinct areas, each with its own unique feel and flavor, so it really is like getting three restaurants in one,” Matt said. “Jeni and our team are ecstatic about this new venture and we can’t wait to bring these exciting new hot spots to our community at the City Center.”
Learn more at www.homesteadga.com and www.thewellga.com.