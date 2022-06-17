Homestead’s 3-in-1 concept brings ‘Flavors of America’ and more to City Center

Continuing with their announcements of new food establishments at the Cumming City Center, Rosati’s Pizza owners, Jeni and Matt Smith, will offer flavors from across America at their second restaurant, Homestead, according to a news release.

This is in addition to SliceAbility, a pizza-by-the-slice concept with a focus on employing individuals with special needs, which was announced on June 15.

Matt said Homestead will continue the Rosati’s tradition of providing a fun food and music scene for “families, sports teams, and anyone else looking for good food in a vibrant environment.”

“Collaborating with the experience of Forsyth County chef, David Smith, Jeni and I are looking to elevate the entertainment and dining experience at our new venture, Homestead,” Matt said.

Homestead will feature three distinct areas, each with its own unique atmosphere and vibe, on three different levels within the building.

“These areas all complement one another, but yet each one is very distinct, so Homestead is like getting three restaurants in one,” Matt added.

The Kitchen and Craft Bar at Homestead, on the ground-floor level, promises a family-friendly experience with a bold and expansive menu, complete with homegrown favorites as well as exciting new twists, all complimented by beverages from local breweries and signature cocktails.

“We’re focusing on comfort foods from all across the U.S.,” Matt said. “You’ll see things like a pork tenderloin sandwich from the Midwest, barbecue brisket from Texas, shrimp and grits from South Carolina, and Philly cheesesteak from Philadelphia. I like to think of it as ‘foods that built this country.’”

For those looking to enjoy a date night or to sit and sip an upscale after-dinner beverage, take things up a notch, literally, the rooftop area - The Loft @ Homestead. The Loft will feature a more elegant small plate menu paired with sophisticated cocktails and wines.



