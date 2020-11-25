How this mechanic is using videos to build trust with customers

As Ryan Payne, owner of Premier Automotive Diagnostics on Canton Highway, works to change the back brakes on a customer’s vehicle, he lays out the fresh brake pad beside the one it is replacing, which, he explains in a video he is sending to the owner, is so thin, it has begun digging into the rotor.

Since the business opened this summer, Payne has been shooting and sending videos to his customers detailing the work he is doing on their vehicle.

“We came to this point where [we asked], ‘What can we do to set ourselves apart from just the next shop down the road,’” Payne said. “Well, what’s a dilemma in automotive repair these days. Trust is a pretty big deal.”

Payne said he has been in the automotive industry for more than 20 years in a variety of roles, and oftentimes there is a stigma about customers being ripped off for work they need.

“So, us having our own business, we know that the first thing we can do is develop trust with our clients,” Payne said. “They need to know that when they come here and they’re paying us for a service, that they feel good about what they’re paying for, so we took advantage of the technology and were like, ‘Hey, let’s just video this.’”