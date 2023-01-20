How NoFo Brew Co. found a new partnership with the Walsall Football Club in the U.K.

NoFo Brew Co. recently found a unique partnership with a soccer team overseas, announcing it will now be sponsoring the Walsall Football Club in the United Kingdom.

Walsall Football Club is a professional team in the town of Walsall, West Midlands County, England. Walsall Football Club plays in the FA Cup, EFL League Two, EFL Trophy and Walsall Senior Cup.

“In many ways, Walsall, UK is a lot like the community here at NoFo,” said Bryan Miles, co-founder of the brewery in north Forsyth. “But it is bigger than this. Walsall FC and all that it represents as a team and community is something we can cheer for. When Walsall wins, we win. Together, we lift up both communities.”