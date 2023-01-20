How NoFo Brew Co. found a new partnership with the Walsall Football Club in the U.K.

NoFo Brew Co. recently found a unique partnership with a soccer team overseas, announcing it will now be sponsoring the Walsall Football Club in the United Kingdom.
Walsall Football Club is a professional team in the town of Walsall, West Midlands County, England. Walsall Football Club plays in the FA Cup, EFL League Two, EFL Trophy and Walsall Senior Cup.
“In many ways, Walsall, UK is a lot like the community here at NoFo,” said Bryan Miles, co-founder of the brewery in north Forsyth. “But it is bigger than this. Walsall FC and all that it represents as a team and community is something we can cheer for. When Walsall wins, we win. Together, we lift up both communities.”
NoFo Brew Co. was originally introduced to Walsall Football Club through Trivela Group Co-Founder Ken Polk, who works closely with the owners of NoFo Brew Co., Bryan Miles and his wife, Shannon.
Bryan and Shannon are also investors in Walsall Football Club.
“NoFo could not be happier to sponsor Walsall FC,” Shannon said. “The community of Walsall reminds me a lot of where I grew up in Ohio — it’s full of hard-working people who love sports and beer. Now that we’ve lived in Georgia over 20 years and have seen how much the community has supported NoFo, we just could not wait to share our new passion with our town.”
CEO Joe Garcia said NoFo is now rooting for the Walsall Saddlers as the team heads to the fourth round of the FA Cup on Jan. 28.
“On behalf of all of us at Walsall Football Club, I want to express both our gratitude and excitement over the partnership with NoFo,” said Ben Boycott, Co-Chairman of the Walsall Football Club. “There is tremendous alignment between our two organizations, with both deeply rooted in building and investing in community. We are eager to see where our partnership takes us in the coming years.”