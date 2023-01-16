How this group is hoping to grow Forsyth County’s film industry

A new group is hoping to help Forsyth County get its next big break in the film industry.
In a news release, officials with Film Forsyth announced nine members for a new film commission that will work “to offer support and lend their talents, experiences, and creativity to increasing our county's industry appeal” and to optimize the processes for developing films in the county.
"Our communities in Forsyth have many different unique characteristics, natural settings and a blend of big city and rural community making it an ideal location for productions of all sizes. We welcome the TV and film industry to our community and recognize the impact productions have on our local businesses," Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairman Alfred John said in the release. "I am looking forward to seeing how Film Forsyth will enhance the relationship with production companies as we see our neighborhoods, schools, parks and businesses on the big screen!"
According to the release, in 2022, Film Forsyth Received more than 28 leads and hosted nine productions including projects from Disney, Marvel, HBO, 20th Century and Netflix.
Over the years, numerous films and TV shows have been filmed in Forsyth County, including Netflix series Ozark, Vampire Diaries, Goosebumps, Love & Hip Hop, Fast and Furious 8, Game Night, AMC’s Halt & Catch Fire and HGTV’s Bargain Hunters.
Members of the new panel are from local businesses, the local government, schools and other organizations.
Panel members are Nathan Bottoms, Jennifer Caracciolo, Jason Hanline, Tim Hopkins, Joanne Sanders, Melanie Steele, Vivian Vakili and Jimmy and Martha McConnell.
Film Forsyth is a film-focused initiative of Discover FoCo, the county’s destination marketing organization.
“Through Film Forsyth, leads, location scouting, and other industry assistance needs are sourced to ensure an optimal experience for those seeking our community's assets in the entertainment industry,” the release said. “Forsyth is home to many individuals and businesses that service the film and television industry both locally and throughout the state.”
For more information, go to https://www.filmforsyth.com/