How this group is hoping to grow Forsyth County’s film industry

A new group is hoping to help Forsyth County get its next big break in the film industry.

In a news release, officials with Film Forsyth announced nine members for a new film commission that will work “to offer support and lend their talents, experiences, and creativity to increasing our county's industry appeal” and to optimize the processes for developing films in the county.

"Our communities in Forsyth have many different unique characteristics, natural settings and a blend of big city and rural community making it an ideal location for productions of all sizes. We welcome the TV and film industry to our community and recognize the impact productions have on our local businesses," Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairman Alfred John said in the release. "I am looking forward to seeing how Film Forsyth will enhance the relationship with production companies as we see our neighborhoods, schools, parks and businesses on the big screen!"