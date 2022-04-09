Ice creamery, dessert shop among tenants coming to City Center

A Braselton-based ice creamery and dessert shop with a 1950s soda fountain feel is joining the Cumming City Center.
Owners Russ and Debi Yorke moved to Braselton several years ago and were disappointed to find there was only one option for ice cream and it was a major food chain.
“Because we were raised on ‘ice cream and Jesus,’ as we like to say, we decided to open up our own little piece of heaven where families could be together and experience some of the fun of the 1950s,” Debi Yorke said.
“Almost five years later, and through the most difficult time in restaurant history, Juke N Jive Creamery is still thriving. So much so that we’re about to join the Cumming City Center family with our second location and bring delicious homemade treats to a whole new community.”
Juke N Jive Creamery offers handcrafted, small-batch ice cream in a wide range of flavors including everything from classics such as strawberry, vanilla and butter pecan, all the way to modern takes such as Biscoff Cookie, and bourbon salted caramel with chocolate chips.
There are also dairy-free options for lactose-intolerant guests. All the ice creams, as well as the handmade waffle cones – which come in flavors like maple, chocolate, bubble gum, blue raspberry, and toasted coconut - are made with all-natural flavors and colors, such as purple carrot, spirulina and beets.
While the ice cream and cones are some of the best and most unique in north Georgia, Juke N Jive isn’t just an ice cream parlor. It also offers cakes, cobblers, bread puddings, milkshakes and sundaes, bubble tea, smoothies, handcrafted popsicles, ice cream sandwiches, and even “pupsicles” for beloved four-legged fur babies.
The Yorkes also have a large copper kettle where they handcraft decadent fudge made with real butter and available in more than a dozen flavors.
“When guests walk into our shop, the sweet aroma of homemade waffle cones, fudge and ice cream immediately transports them back to happy times and memories,” Debi said. “And don’t think that since we’re an ice creamery the magic only happens during warm weather months.
“In the winter, we also offer hot chocolate bombs in flavors like Chai Tea, Oreo, and of course the classic chocolate, as well as warm desserts like Peach Cobbler and Pecan Pie Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce to go along with our delicious ice creams.”
Guests can enjoy their treats at the 1950s style countertop and booths or use Juke N Jive’s grab-and-go freezer to quickly pick-up their goodies to go. Juke N Jive also has its own ice cream truck, which is available to rent for events like family gatherings, school outings, spirit nights, birthday parties, corporate events, and other private parties.
“While so many restaurants all around the country were cutting back on labor or even shutting their doors for good during a worldwide pandemic, Juke N Jive Creamery remained not just open, but financially successful,” Debi said. “So much so that we were able to purchase our ice cream truck and now we’re getting ready to open our second location at the Cumming City Center.”
“We can’t wait to share all the things that make Juke N Jive Creamery so special with everyone in the Cumming community,” she said. “It’s truly a magical place for families to gather, dance to the jukebox, eat delicious ice cream and, most importantly, make memories.”
Learn more about Juke N Jive Creamery at www.jukenjivebraselton.com.