Ice creamery, dessert shop among tenants coming to City Center

A Braselton-based ice creamery and dessert shop with a 1950s soda fountain feel is joining the Cumming City Center.



Owners Russ and Debi Yorke moved to Braselton several years ago and were disappointed to find there was only one option for ice cream and it was a major food chain.

“Because we were raised on ‘ice cream and Jesus,’ as we like to say, we decided to open up our own little piece of heaven where families could be together and experience some of the fun of the 1950s,” Debi Yorke said.

“Almost five years later, and through the most difficult time in restaurant history, Juke N Jive Creamery is still thriving. So much so that we’re about to join the Cumming City Center family with our second location and bring delicious homemade treats to a whole new community.”

Juke N Jive Creamery offers handcrafted, small-batch ice cream in a wide range of flavors including everything from classics such as strawberry, vanilla and butter pecan, all the way to modern takes such as Biscoff Cookie, and bourbon salted caramel with chocolate chips.

There are also dairy-free options for lactose-intolerant guests. All the ice creams, as well as the handmade waffle cones – which come in flavors like maple, chocolate, bubble gum, blue raspberry, and toasted coconut - are made with all-natural flavors and colors, such as purple carrot, spirulina and beets.

While the ice cream and cones are some of the best and most unique in north Georgia, Juke N Jive isn’t just an ice cream parlor. It also offers cakes, cobblers, bread puddings, milkshakes and sundaes, bubble tea, smoothies, handcrafted popsicles, ice cream sandwiches, and even “pupsicles” for beloved four-legged fur babies.



