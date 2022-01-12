Initiative encourages community to take part in MLK week of service

The Forsyth County Chamber’s OneForsyth initiative is giving Forsyth County businesses and residents the opportunity to engage in a “week on” instead of a “day off” by participating in OneForsyth’s MLK Week of Service.

The program coincides with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service held on Monday, Jan. 17.

The inaugural OneForsyth MLK Week of Service encourages the business community to participate in a corporate challenge, joining colleagues together to engage in local service projects identified by notable nonprofit entities, according to a news release.

The initiative also provides opportunities for families to complete service projects together, even offering DIY projects families can complete at home from Friday, Jan. 14 to Saturday, Jan. 22.

Participants can take the opportunity to learn more about Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy of service. OneForsyth has cultivated a list of resources and easy-to-access virtual opportunities to learn more about the history of this national holiday, the release says.



