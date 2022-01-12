Initiative encourages community to take part in MLK week of service

The Forsyth County Chamber’s OneForsyth initiative is giving Forsyth County businesses and residents the opportunity to engage in a “week on” instead of a “day off” by participating in OneForsyth’s MLK Week of Service.
The program coincides with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service held on Monday, Jan. 17.
The inaugural OneForsyth MLK Week of Service encourages the business community to participate in a corporate challenge, joining colleagues together to engage in local service projects identified by notable nonprofit entities, according to a news release.
The initiative also provides opportunities for families to complete service projects together, even offering DIY projects families can complete at home from Friday, Jan. 14 to Saturday, Jan. 22.
Participants can take the opportunity to learn more about Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy of service. OneForsyth has cultivated a list of resources and easy-to-access virtual opportunities to learn more about the history of this national holiday, the release says.
“The MLK Week of Service is an opportunity for residents in Forsyth County to donate their time, treasure and talent to support the organizations that serve our community. Making time to volunteer, individually, as a family or group, during the MLK Week of Service is a great way to engage with your community while honoring the legacy of Dr. King and furthering his dream of the ‘Beloved Community,’” said Alex Holloman III, OneForsyth Council member and Forsyth County resident.
“The collective efforts and support from the members of the OneForsyth group has been tremendous, overwhelming and inspirational. These superheroes are using their influence by celebrating diversity and inclusion through collaborative efforts like this Week of Service. Not only are we promoting volunteer opportunities, but you can attend community events or learn more about Dr. King’s life and legacy through our connection with the King Center,” Holloman said. “I am encouraged to serve because I can serve and give back to my community; our selfless actions today will make an impact for tomorrow.”
All service opportunities and resources can be found at www.OneForsyth.org/mlk. Interested volunteers can register to participate in local service projects and even log volunteer hours for efforts of service during this designated week spent on projects not listed as an official MLK Week of Service project.
For more information on this initiative, visit www.oneforsyth.org/mlk or email the Chamber’s Vice President of Community Development Laura Stewart, at lstewart@focochamber.org.