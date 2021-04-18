‘It brings back a lot of nostalgia’ — Couple in Forsyth County turns 1978 Volkswagen bus into photo booth

“I don’t think they had officially locked us down yet, but things were really shutting down,” Andrew said. “That was right there at the end of March, so by the time we got the bus back, everything had shut down and we had gone into quarantine.”

Angie admitted that they were both scared at the time. They had just invested much of their savings into the van, and the weddings that they had tentatively booked had all either been postponed or cancelled.

But the couple kept a positive attitude and saw the time in quarantine as the perfect opportunity to completely renovate Juniper, ripping out the entirety of the interior of the van down to the bare metal.

Outside of the exterior paint job, they renovated everything themselves. They spent long hours figuring out how to make it work, watching YouTube videos on how to curve pieces of wood for the ceiling, building and rebuilding the photo booth until they had something they liked and making many, many visits to Home Depot.

“It was all by just trial and error,” Angie said.

In the end, they came out with a bus that they are proud of. It now has a completely white exterior, they can adjust the Volkswagen logo on the front for photos, the interior has vinyl wood flooring and a birchwood ceiling, and the inside of the bus features a photo booth where guests can immediately receive prints of their photos.

They booked their first wedding in September, and community members have been reaching out to them for bookings ever since. Andrew said they even met their original goal for 2020 despite the pandemic.