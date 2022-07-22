'It’s been a long time coming:' The Stables Motor Condos breaks ground on development

A development that will include luxury car storage recently shifted to a new gear.
On Thursday, July 21, officials with The Stables Motor Condos held a groundbreaking ceremony for the development on Stables Way off Atlanta Highway in south Forsyth.
According to a news release, the project, “comprises more than 73,000 square feet of multi-use space and is currently offered as a private garage/storage condominium facility with 38 private garage condos, in addition to 29 personal warehouses designed for work, store and play.”
“It’s been a long time coming, but we are finally groundbreaking for The Stables Motor Condos in Forsyth County,” said Jeff Beal, co-founder and managing partner of The Stables. “We have been working on this for so long with the county commissioners and officials. We’ve gone through trials and tribulations, and we are now here.”
“This property, this development alone, will have approximately 60-plus units and they’re garage condos, workspace, small businesses … that can go here in this location,” he said.
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by officials with The Stables and The Agency North Atlanta – a real estate brokerage representing the development – along with local government officials and members of the Forsyth County and North Fulton chambers of commerce.
In a news release, officials said the completion date for the project was spring 2023, and Beal said grading would start within days of the groundbreaking, with the aim of having a foundation laid by November.
Despite the timeline, Beal said the development is already seeing interest from clients.
“Our true vision was a community for like-minded individuals, whether that’s car-enthusiasts, weekend hobbyists, motor sports-enthusiasts, guys like that,” he said. “Out of the 60 units, we’ve got about 20% pre-sold or pre-registered.”
Plans for The Stables have been discussed at Forsyth County Board of Commissioner meetings since 2017, and commissioners approved the project in October by approving a request to rezone 9.09 acres of land from CBD to a restricted industrial district, M1 for warehouses, storage buildings, offices, showrooms and a high-end automotive retail village and car storage facility in buildings totaling 76,600 square feet with 82 parking spaces.
For more information on the project, go to www.thestablesmotorcondos.com or contact Beal at 678-793-8402.