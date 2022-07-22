'It’s been a long time coming:' The Stables Motor Condos breaks ground on development

A development that will include luxury car storage recently shifted to a new gear.

On Thursday, July 21, officials with The Stables Motor Condos held a groundbreaking ceremony for the development on Stables Way off Atlanta Highway in south Forsyth.

According to a news release, the project, “comprises more than 73,000 square feet of multi-use space and is currently offered as a private garage/storage condominium facility with 38 private garage condos, in addition to 29 personal warehouses designed for work, store and play.”

“It’s been a long time coming, but we are finally groundbreaking for The Stables Motor Condos in Forsyth County,” said Jeff Beal, co-founder and managing partner of The Stables. “We have been working on this for so long with the county commissioners and officials. We’ve gone through trials and tribulations, and we are now here.”

“This property, this development alone, will have approximately 60-plus units and they’re garage condos, workspace, small businesses … that can go here in this location,” he said.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by officials with The Stables and The Agency North Atlanta – a real estate brokerage representing the development – along with local government officials and members of the Forsyth County and North Fulton chambers of commerce.



