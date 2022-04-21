Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opens in south Forsyth just in time for summer

Franchise owner Chirag Patel knew that when he moved from Orlando, Florida to Cumming that he had to bring a taste of home with him.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, a Florida-based company, offers Italian Ice, soft ice cream and gelati, a mixture of both. The store can dish up over 40 combinations of gelati by mixing the traditional chocolate, vanilla or swirl ice cream with Italian Ice flavors such as cookies and cream, mint chocolate chip and Patel’s personal favorite, mango.

“I like the mango gelati the best with vanilla ice cream — always vanilla ice cream,” Patel said.

Forsyth’s first Jeremiah’s Italian Ice officially opened its doors on Tuesday, April 12 to a “very large” crowd.

“We had great success on the first day,” Patel said. “We hope to continue [that success], which I think we will. The product speaks for itself.”

Patel said that Jeremiah’s products are “creamier, richer and better-looking than anything that can be bought in retail,” in a news release before the opening.

A friend of Patel’s and another Jeremiah’s franchise owner in Suwanee, Vipul Patel, said his own store has had “much success” in the four months that it has been open.

“The product really does speak for itself,” he said. “It’s good and affordable.”

Story continues below.