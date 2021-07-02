Kapow! Comics and Games re-opening at new location in Cumming

After being away from the comic-selling game for over a year, Andy and Jennifer Diehl, owners of Kapow! Comics and Games, are re-opening on Saturday, July 3, a mile down the road from the previous location.

Kapow! Comics closed its doors on Feb. 7, 2020 with “heavy hearts,” packing up comics, cards and manga. The original store was located in the Lanier Crossing Shopping Center on Atlanta Road in Cumming.

“Nothing’s changed [with our new location],” Andy and Jennifer Diehl said. “We just made ourselves a little smaller.”

Something that will be new at Kapow! is an “exclusive” room dedicated to Dungeons & Dragons, a fantasy tabletop role-playing game that has been climbing the ranks in popularity over the years.

“[Other than the new room, we] will still be selling all the same stuff as before,” said the Diehls.

Kapow! Comics will be making its second debut at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 3. There will be a grand opening sale that customers can participate in.

The Diehls said they are excited to reengage with the community and see faces new and old alike.

“We’re just super happy to have the store back open for the community again,” said the Diehls.

Kapow! Comics is at 540 Lake Center Pkwy., Suite 108, Cumming. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/realKapowComics.