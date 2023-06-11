By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
With a kick and a punch, this Forsyth County boxing studio sets out to empower women through exercise
30 Minute Hit Boxing Studio
A member of 30 Minute Hit kicks a standing punching bag situated at one of the several stations set up in the studio’s 30-minute circuit. Photo courtesy of Crystal Rustigian. - photo by For the FCN
Crystal Rustigian didn’t know what her next step in life was at the beginning of the pandemic.