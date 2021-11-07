Koch Foods planning huge expansion in Gainesville. Here are details

Poultry processor Koch Foods is planning a huge expansion at the site of what is now the Good News at Noon homeless shelter in Gainesville.

Koch Foods is seeking to build a facility that is 170,000 to 183,000 square feet in size “to include poultry processing, freezer, office and truck bays/docking and parking,” according to Gainesville planning documents.

Koch, which is a few blocks south of Queen City Parkway, is hoping to annex property now used for truck parking at 966 Industrial Blvd., off Industrial Boulevard and Mitchell Street, as part of the effort.

The plan is to redevelop that site and adjacent properties owned by Koch Foods and build the new plant between Industrial Boulevard and Davis Street.



