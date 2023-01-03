Latest on Lidl store on Bethelview, Kelly Mill roads

Every so often, a member of a Focus on Forsyth Facebook group will pose the question: “Does anyone know when the new Lidl will open at Bethelview and Kelly Mill roads?”
On Reddit, residents have speculated that a cause for the store’s delayed grand opening could be due to a failed plumbing inspection.
Some residents wonder if the building is still empty because of labor shortages. Others claim the delayed opening is due to stocking or permitting issues.
The only things anyone knows for sure: No one can say when it will open, but residents are ready.
“It’s been very disappointing that nothing’s been going on there,” said Melissa Welsh from the nearby Mountain Crest neighborhood.
“We’ve been excited because our only [grocery] option down this end of Bethelview [Road] is that old Kroger on the corner,” Welsh said. “I’ve just been excited to have another option.”
A permit to build the Lidl was issued nearly two years ago, in February of 2021.
According to county records, the Lidl failed two final plumbing inspections in February 2022. But the store then passed a final plumbing reinspection on June 2, and it also passed a final building inspection and received a fire department certificate of occupancy on that date.
After Forsyth County News reached out to Lidl US in early September, a public relations representative stated in an email that “We are in the final stages of construction for our store in Cumming, and we will be updating our timeline and planning over the coming months.”
When Forsyth County News asked again in early December about a potential grand opening date, Lidl US offered no comment.
As of publication time, a date has yet to be announced.
When interviewed in September, Welsh said she drove by the empty store multiple times a day and believed the store’s construction had been completed for six months as she had not seen trucks or construction workers on the property in a while. She said she wants to try out some of Lidl’s baked goods as she has been told the store has “the best bakery ever.”
But local customers continue to wait, with no explanation for what some residents have called the “longest build in history.”“Hopefully it’ll open sooner than later, but I just don’t know,” Welsh said.