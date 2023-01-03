Latest on Lidl store on Bethelview, Kelly Mill roads

Every so often, a member of a Focus on Forsyth Facebook group will pose the question: “Does anyone know when the new Lidl will open at Bethelview and Kelly Mill roads?”

On Reddit, residents have speculated that a cause for the store’s delayed grand opening could be due to a failed plumbing inspection.

Some residents wonder if the building is still empty because of labor shortages. Others claim the delayed opening is due to stocking or permitting issues.

The only things anyone knows for sure: No one can say when it will open, but residents are ready.

“It’s been very disappointing that nothing’s been going on there,” said Melissa Welsh from the nearby Mountain Crest neighborhood.

“We’ve been excited because our only [grocery] option down this end of Bethelview [Road] is that old Kroger on the corner,” Welsh said. “I’ve just been excited to have another option.”

A permit to build the Lidl was issued nearly two years ago, in February of 2021.

According to county records, the Lidl failed two final plumbing inspections in February 2022. But the store then passed a final plumbing reinspection on June 2, and it also passed a final building inspection and received a fire department certificate of occupancy on that date.

After Forsyth County News reached out to Lidl US in early September, a public relations representative stated in an email that “We are in the final stages of construction for our store in Cumming, and we will be updating our timeline and planning over the coming months.”