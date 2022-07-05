Launch program prepares high school grads to enter the workforce

The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Forsyth County Schools and Lanier Technical College, recently introduced the inaugural Launch program.



Launch is a three-day career readiness training opportunity for recent high school graduates seeking to enter the local workforce, according to a news release.

During the first two days of Launch, participants engaged in skills-based sessions on financial literacy, corporate communication, building resiliency, and time and project management skills. They also completed StrengthsFinder, an assessment for personal understanding and exploration and heard from local professionals about various facets of industry in Forsyth County.

“The Chamber’s FoCo Works initiative seeks to connect our future workforce pipeline with our current employers to ensure that Forsyth County’s workforce remains the most talented in the state. The sessions held during the Launch program provided space for these connections to be made,” said Derek Brooks, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors and owner of Brandywine Printing.

Participants were also able to access critical resources around resume development and interviewing and learned from professionals about preparation.



