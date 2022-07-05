Launch program prepares high school grads to enter the workforce

The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Forsyth County Schools and Lanier Technical College, recently introduced the inaugural Launch program.
Launch is a three-day career readiness training opportunity for recent high school graduates seeking to enter the local workforce, according to a news release.
During the first two days of Launch, participants engaged in skills-based sessions on financial literacy, corporate communication, building resiliency, and time and project management skills. They also completed StrengthsFinder, an assessment for personal understanding and exploration and heard from local professionals about various facets of industry in Forsyth County.
“The Chamber’s FoCo Works initiative seeks to connect our future workforce pipeline with our current employers to ensure that Forsyth County’s workforce remains the most talented in the state. The sessions held during the Launch program provided space for these connections to be made,” said Derek Brooks, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors and owner of Brandywine Printing.
Participants were also able to access critical resources around resume development and interviewing and learned from professionals about preparation.
They then implemented this practice on the final day of the program at a Career Fair, where more than 30 local businesses showcased their entry-level positions, according to the release.
“I am eager to secure one of the opportunities I’ve been able to come across from this career fair,” said Joseph, a 2022 graduate of Denmark High School.
“Our partnership with business and industry will remain critical as our employers compete for local talent. We will continue to prepare our students with skills necessary to meet world-class standards and ensure our career and technical education labs replicate those of our employers,” said Dr. Valery Lowe, director of college and career development with Forsyth County Schools.
Organizations participating in the career fair represented local government sectors, the hospitality industry, and other areas such as construction, engineering, and manufacturing.
They met with Launch participants for the first hour and then met with members of Forsyth County Schools’ 2021 and 2022 graduating classes as well as students at Lanier Technical College.
“What a great program to have available for young people getting out of school ready to enter the workforce. Our company was excited to see the caliber of graduates from the program and to have an opportunity to meet them at the career fair,” said Mark Thompson, founder of Absolute Pool & Spa Care and a Chamber of Commerce board member.