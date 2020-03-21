BREAKING
Latest updates on novel coronavirus in Forsyth County and Georgia
Number of COVID-19 cases now at 507, holding at 3 for Forsyth County
List of new hours for grocery stores in Forsyth County
A woman shops at Cherians International Fresh Market on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. The grocery store on Peachtree Parkway has become a focal point of Forsyth County's rapidly-growing Indian community. - photo by Ben Hendren
Updated: March 21, 2020, 1:23 p.m.

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.

Aldi

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BJ’s

Regular hours

*Reserved shopping for members ages 60 and over from 8-9 a.m. beginning Sunday, March 22, with a designated entrance.

Cherians International

10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday; 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sunday

* First hour of shopping reserved for elderly and those with higher risk of COVID-19.

Costco

Regular hours

* Reserved shopping for customers ages 60 and older from 8-9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting March 24.

Dollar General

All locations are closing an hour early.

* Reserved shopping for the elderly the first hour that stores are open.

Ingles

7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

* Reserved shopping for the elderly, first responders and those with compromised immune systems on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7-8 a.m.

Kroger

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

* Reserved shopping for the elderly, expectant mothers, first responders and those with compromised immune system from 7-8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting Monday, March 23

Patel Brothers

12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Publix

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

* Pharmacy -- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday; normal hours on Sunday

** Reserved shopping for customers age 65 and older from 7-8 a.m., on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Regular hours

Target

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

* First hour of shopping reserved for elderly and those with underlying health concerns each Wednesday.

Walmart

7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

* Reserved shopping for customers age 60 and older from 6-7 a.m. on Tuesdays until April 28.