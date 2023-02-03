This local chiropractor is moving to the Cumming City Center

A local family-centered chiropractic practice recently announced it is coming to the Cumming City Center.
Cumming Family Chiropractic owner Dr. Diana Husk said she is more than excited to bring her specialized care to Cumming.
“We lovingly say that we aren’t your granddaddy’s chiropractic office, and what we mean by that is we work to get to the root cause of symptoms in you and your babies,” Husk said.
Husk, also a West Forsyth High School graduate, is a pediatric-certified chiropractor specializing in women’s and pediatric health disorders with an emphasis in autism, sensory processing and anxiety.
Cumming Family Chiropractic’s two other doctors, Dr. Nicole Hirshowitz and Dr. Elissa Chambers, have various post-doctoral training in pregnancy, pediatrics and family health.
“Most chiropractors focus on the musculoskeletal system — neck pain, back pain — but our team of doctors focuses on the nervous system — our brain, spinal cord, and spinal nerves,” Husk said. “This is the system that controls all of our systems and everything that happens in our bodies.”
While Cumming Family Chiropractic specializes in prenatal, pregnancy and pediatric care, Husk said all are welcome to the practice.
“We’re here with open arms to serve families in Cumming and Forsyth County,” Husk said. “Our mission is a healthier, happier community.”