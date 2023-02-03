This local chiropractor is moving to the Cumming City Center

A local family-centered chiropractic practice recently announced it is coming to the Cumming City Center.

Cumming Family Chiropractic owner Dr. Diana Husk said she is more than excited to bring her specialized care to Cumming.

“We lovingly say that we aren’t your granddaddy’s chiropractic office, and what we mean by that is we work to get to the root cause of symptoms in you and your babies,” Husk said.