This local hair stylist just opened a new salon on Freedom Parkway in Cumming

Raber first started working at a salon about five years ago, taking up a job as a consultant and social media manager before starting cosmetology school. During her time working for other salons, the idea to open her own was always at the back of her mind.

“It was something that I’ve always thought of since I’ve been doing the hair thing of, ‘One day,’” Raber said. “One day, once this settles down and that settles down and I have the rest of my life together and there is nothing else chaotic going on, then I’ll be mentally in the right place.”

Of course, she realized that day may never come, so she decided to go ahead and take the plunge. But instead of renting out a full building and hiring other stylists, Raber decided to start out on her own in a suite for individual appointments.

Later down the line, Raber said she might grow the business, find a bigger space and hire others to help her out, but for now, she said her suite on Freedom Parkway is perfect.

Though it is a small space, Raber can now take care of her everyday clients’ cut and color needs while using the space as a landing spot for consultations for her main job — styling hair for weddings.

Mostly, Raber said she is excited to be face-to-face with her clients and starting the career she was always meant to have.

Raber didn’t always want to be a hairstylist. Braiding, curling and styling hair was always something she was good at, but she always imagined herself in education. So she took a job as an elementary school art teacher.