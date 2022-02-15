Lou Sobh Honda, Kia to sponsor amphitheater at Cumming City Center

City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow announced Monday that Lou Sobh Automotive Group would be the sponsor of the Cumming City Center amphitheater.

Through the sponsorship agreement, the Lou Sobh will provide a total of $300,000 over the course of three years - $100,000 per year - to support various events at the amphitheater, including live concerts and music festivals, movie nights, and live-streamed sporting events and tailgating parties, according to a press release.

In exchange, Lou Sobh Automotive Group will receive the exclusive naming rights to the amphitheater, sponsorship, and promotional rights, and will be allowed to have vehicles on display during amphitheater events.

Lou Sobh Automotive Group will provide signage for the amphitheater, including a metal sign across the top of the bandshell featuring the Lou Sobh name flanked by Honda and Kia logos.