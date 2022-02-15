Lou Sobh Honda, Kia to sponsor amphitheater at Cumming City Center

City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow announced Monday that Lou Sobh Automotive Group would be the sponsor of the Cumming City Center amphitheater.
Through the sponsorship agreement, the Lou Sobh will provide a total of $300,000 over the course of three years - $100,000 per year - to support various events at the amphitheater, including live concerts and music festivals, movie nights, and live-streamed sporting events and tailgating parties, according to a press release.
In exchange, Lou Sobh Automotive Group will receive the exclusive naming rights to the amphitheater, sponsorship, and promotional rights, and will be allowed to have vehicles on display during amphitheater events.
Lou Sobh Automotive Group will provide signage for the amphitheater, including a metal sign across the top of the bandshell featuring the Lou Sobh name flanked by Honda and Kia logos.
“We could not be happier or more excited to have partnered with Lou Sobh Automotive Group, and we cannot wait to complete the Lou Sobh Amphitheater at the Cumming City Center,” Brumbalow said. “We are exceedingly grateful to this wonderful local business for their willingness to step forward and sponsor what we believe will become one of the most vibrant spots in the city of Cumming.”
Mike Sobh, who co-owns the two dealerships, both located on Buford Road, with his father, Lou Sobh, said the amphitheater sponsorship is part of a proud tradition for the Sobh family.
“At Lou Sobh, we have always believed in giving back to the local communities that support us,” he said. “We especially like to support events and facilities that bring communities together, and we believe the Cumming City Center amphitheater will be the new epicenter of entertainment and fun in our community. We are truly honored to have the Lou Sobh name grace this wonderful venue.”
Located at the heart of the Cumming City Center, the Lou Sobh Amphitheater will be the crown jewel of the development, according to the release, featuring five tiers of grassy turf and terrace wall seating, as well as top-tier bar seating, and a 2,227-square-foot covered stage and reflection pool.