This luxury pet store and spa is planned to open in Cumming

A new pet store and spa is planning to open in Cumming.

Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming has set a franchise milestone with the signing of its 250th store agreement in the United States which includes two new locations: one in Buford and one in Cumming.

“To hit 250 signed franchise agreements marks a monumental moment for Woof Gang,” said Woof Gang CEO Ricardo Azevedo. “It is incredible to be able to provide the opportunity for pet lovers to turn their passion for pets into a profitable business.”