This luxury pet store and spa is planned to open in Cumming

A new pet store and spa is planning to open in Cumming.
Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming has set a franchise milestone with the signing of its 250th store agreement in the United States which includes two new locations: one in Buford and one in Cumming.
“To hit 250 signed franchise agreements marks a monumental moment for Woof Gang,” said Woof Gang CEO Ricardo Azevedo. “It is incredible to be able to provide the opportunity for pet lovers to turn their passion for pets into a profitable business.”
Woof Gang has ten store locations already open throughout Georgia, and an additional ten locations currently under development.
The specific location of the new Cumming store is still in the scouting phase, but Azevedo hopes that they will open within the next year.
“Opening a location in a growing and thriving city such as Cumming not only cements Woof Gang’s presence in Georgia but also allows us to push forward with our mission of expanding our reach and spreading love and joy to communities around the world,” said Azevedo. “We’re looking forward to providing pet lovers in Cumming and across Georgia with high-quality pet care and services.”
Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming aims for each location to feel like the “neighborhood pet store,” rather than emulate large-scale pet retailers.
They offer luxury spa services, gourmet pet food and treats, and accessories and toys for pets.