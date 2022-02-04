‘Make yourself at home:’ Pop.In signs lease with Cumming City Center

Kyle and Nicole O’Rear have dreamt of creating a place where people can come together – in work, in play, in celebration and in life.
That dream will become reality with the opening of Pop.In, a co-working, multi-use space at the Cumming City Center where anyone is welcome. The couple signed a lease with the city center Friday, Feb. 4.
Pop.In will feature dedicated office spaces, meeting and conference rooms, co-working memberships, multi-purpose event spaces, conference rooms, and more. The O’Rears are mapping out an environment to include a podcast and video recording studio onsite, according to a news release.
Paying homage to their Florida roots and current Georgia home, the couple will be bringing the peaceful comfort of a Southern front porch together with the electric vibe of a South Florida hot spot with Pop.In.
“With a heart for community and celebration, we look forward to building a culture of both at Pop.In,” said Nicole O’Rear. “Our invitation is to one and all – the entrepreneur, the creative, the dreamer, the expert, the newbie, the for-profit and nonprofit, the ‘figuring it out’ and the ‘already figured it out.’ Our invitation is for you – no matter your space need. You are welcome to pop in and make yourself at home.”
