‘Make yourself at home:’ Pop.In signs lease with Cumming City Center
Pop.in
Kyle and Nicole and daughters Ayla, 12, and Nora, 9, invite everyone to "pop in" and make themselves at home at Pop.In at the Cumming City Center.

Kyle and Nicole O’Rear have dreamt of creating a place where people can come together – in work, in play, in celebration and in life.
That dream will become reality with the opening of Pop.In, a co-working, multi-use space at the Cumming City Center where anyone is welcome. The couple signed a lease with the city center Friday, Feb. 4.
Pop.In will feature dedicated office spaces, meeting and conference rooms, co-working memberships, multi-purpose event spaces, conference rooms, and more. The O’Rears are mapping out an environment to include a podcast and video recording studio onsite, according to a news release.

Pop.in

Paying homage to their Florida roots and current Georgia home, the couple will be bringing the peaceful comfort of a Southern front porch together with the electric vibe of a South Florida hot spot with Pop.In.
“With a heart for community and celebration, we look forward to building a culture of both at Pop.In,” said Nicole O’Rear. “Our invitation is to one and all – the entrepreneur, the creative, the dreamer, the expert, the newbie, the for-profit and nonprofit, the ‘figuring it out’ and the ‘already figured it out.’ Our invitation is for you – no matter your space need. You are welcome to pop in and make yourself at home.”
