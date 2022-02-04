‘Make yourself at home:’ Pop.In signs lease with Cumming City Center

Paying homage to their Florida roots and current Georgia home, the couple will be bringing the peaceful comfort of a Southern front porch together with the electric vibe of a South Florida hot spot with Pop.In.

“With a heart for community and celebration, we look forward to building a culture of both at Pop.In,” said Nicole O’Rear. “Our invitation is to one and all – the entrepreneur, the creative, the dreamer, the expert, the newbie, the for-profit and nonprofit, the ‘figuring it out’ and the ‘already figured it out.’ Our invitation is for you – no matter your space need. You are welcome to pop in and make yourself at home.”

Follow Pop.In on Instagram @popincumming.