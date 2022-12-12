‘May the Work Force Be with You’- Chamber holds annual celebration Star Wars style

Not long ago, in a conference center not very far away, members of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce held a Star Wars-themed celebration for their annual meeting.

On Friday, Dec. 9, the chamber’s annual meeting had the theme “May the Work Force Be with You” and celebrated not only the chamber’s accomplishments over the last year but also a special anniversary for Northside Forsyth Hospital and an award for Georgia’s outgoing lieutenant governor.

“The chamber’s focus determines our community’s reality, and this event has always allowed us time to reflect on how far we’ve come since the founding of the organization in 1953,” said Chamber President and CEO James McCoy, who was dressed in a Jedi robe. “The Forsyth County Chamber has been a driver of growth, prosperity and collaboration in our community. The chamber is a relatively small organization, and we can only achieve success with the force of trust, support and collaboration alongside our partners.”

The event included Jedi, stormtroopers, light sabers, songs and more from a galaxy far, far away.

“We’re going to be leaning into this theme if you haven’t caught that yet,” McCoy told the crowd at the beginning of the celebration. “So, just lean in, and you’ll enjoy it.”

Here are some of the topics from the meeting.