‘May the Work Force Be with You’- Chamber holds annual celebration Star Wars style

Not long ago, in a conference center not very far away, members of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce held a Star Wars-themed celebration for their annual meeting.
On Friday, Dec. 9, the chamber’s annual meeting had the theme “May the Work Force Be with You” and celebrated not only the chamber’s accomplishments over the last year but also a special anniversary for Northside Forsyth Hospital and an award for Georgia’s outgoing lieutenant governor.
“The chamber’s focus determines our community’s reality, and this event has always allowed us time to reflect on how far we’ve come since the founding of the organization in 1953,” said Chamber President and CEO James McCoy, who was dressed in a Jedi robe. “The Forsyth County Chamber has been a driver of growth, prosperity and collaboration in our community. The chamber is a relatively small organization, and we can only achieve success with the force of trust, support and collaboration alongside our partners.”
The event included Jedi, stormtroopers, light sabers, songs and more from a galaxy far, far away.
“We’re going to be leaning into this theme if you haven’t caught that yet,” McCoy told the crowd at the beginning of the celebration. “So, just lean in, and you’ll enjoy it.”
Here are some of the topics from the meeting.
Celebrating the Chamber
Chamber officials took a look at the last year and what is coming in 2023.
During comments and a video presentation, Derek Brooks, the chamber’s chair for 2022, highlighted the successes of the last year, including those of Forward Forsyth, a public-private partnership of the chamber, the Forsyth County Government, the Development Authority of Forsyth County and local schools
“As of October 2022, [the chamber’s] efforts have resulted in the team announcing 23 economic development projects, totaling nearly $210 million in planned capital investment,” Brooks said. “These projects also represent more than 450 announced new jobs here in Forsyth County. The Forward Forsyth force is also focused on their new product development.
“Currently, there is over 4 million square feet of flex business parks in the planning and development stages. I’m really excited about that.”
Each year during the celebration, the next year’s chair is introduced to the public.
Chamber officials welcomed 2023 chair Andrew Walker, who serves as the Forsyth County president of Providence Bank and has been a member of the chamber since 2004.
Walker thanked Brooks for his leadership in the last year before presenting him with an award.
“Our community is fortunate to have Derek as the chairman of the board this year,” Walker said. “Derek, your knowledge of our community and passion for workforce development sets the standard for future board chairs to follow.”
Northside celebrates 20 years
In line with the theme, Northside Forsyth Hospital Administrator said one of Yoda’s most well-known quotes applied to the hospital, “Do or do not, there is no try.”
This year is the 20th anniversary of Northside taking over hospital services for Forsyth County
“The good news is because we are typically looking toward what we will do next, our 20th anniversary is giving us an opportunity to actually look back and look very hard at those major landmarks that led us to where we are today,” Jackson said.
Jackson said 20 years ago, Forsyth had “a little, tiny hospital,” with limited services and “a very small, but mighty medical staff of 175.”
“Now that’s grown to over 850 just for our campus in Northside Forsyth,” she said.
At that time, Northside offered limited services, three operating rooms, 10 rooms for the emergency room and 41 beds, Jackson said.
Jackson said since then, the hospital has grown to offering 396 beds, built a new emergency room with 34 rooms, added a 10-story surgical tower, which allowed for expanded operating rooms, a 24-bed intensive care unit and in-patient units for patients needing specialty care, and opened the women’s center in 2008, which, at the time, was the first maternity ward in the county since 1993.
“A lot of people ask me, ‘So, what will Northside look like 20 years from now,’” Jackson said. “I wish I knew, but I can’t tell you I thought it would look like this completely 20 years ago, but I do know the future.”
Spirit of Forsyth
For the last four years, Georgia’s lieutenant governor has called Forsyth County home, and during the ceremony, chamber officials celebrated his efforts.
Jackson honored Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, whose term is over at the end of the year, with the 2022 Spirit of Forsyth award.
“The Spirit of Forsyth Award is given in recognition of someone in our community who sets a high standard for service, encourages a sustained commitment to civic participation and inspires others to make service a central part of their lives,” she said.
Duncan, who has served in the role since 2019 and previously served as a state legislator representing a portion of Forsyth County, said Forsyth County’s reputation was partially responsible for his election.
“When we decided to run for lieutenant governor, it really was almost unfair that I was from Forsyth County because we had instant credibility in any room we walked into,” Duncan said.
Duncan, who was joined by his wife, Brooke, said leaders across the state recognized Forsyth for its sheriff’s office, school, healthcare system and economic development.”
While Forsyth County may have helped with the election, Duncan said he and his wife were “more grateful for the personal aspects of this county, because it certainly helped us win an election, but it’s helped us live our lives and raise our family.”
“We’re small business owners and surely benefit from the fact that Forsyth County is a great place to run a small business,” Duncan said. “We’ve got three kids that are all going to be products of our public school system and all graduate and grateful for the preparation for the next step in their lives.
“We’re a safe community, we have high property values, we have people that pay attention to all the details, and we even have a hospital that is so nimble, that they are able to stand there and give you a hug when you get the worst news you’ve ever gotten in your life.”