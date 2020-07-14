Nearly 300 Cumming businesses take out $150,000 or more in emergency loans

Nearly 300 businesses in Cumming borrowed more than $150,000 in emergency loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, according to information released by the U.S. Small Business Administration earlier this week.

The SBA and U.S. Treasury Department released information on PPP loans taken out, including the names of businesses that received between $150,000 and $10 million, on Monday, July 6, amid calls for further transparency surrounding the $2 trillion in funds established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act signed by President Donald Trump back in March.

The SBA created the PPP to loan out money to small businesses feeling the financial impacts of the pandemic to help them keep their workforce employed. For businesses that meet certain criteria, including retaining their employees, the SBA will grant them loan forgiveness, meaning that they will not have to pay back the loan. These loans are provided by private banks and financial institutions.

According to the information released, nearly 3,000 businesses in Cumming took advantage of the emergency loan program — with 273 of them borrowing $150,000 or more. The businesses taking out these larger loans include construction and restoration companies, medical practices, veterinary hospitals, churches and other non-profits, and private schools.

The only recipient listed in the range of borrowing $5-10 million in Cumming is Premier Healthcare Professionals, Inc., a health care staffing company.