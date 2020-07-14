Nearly 300 Cumming businesses take out $150,000 or more in emergency loans

Nearly 300 businesses in Cumming borrowed more than $150,000 in emergency loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, according to information released by the U.S. Small Business Administration earlier this week.
The SBA and U.S. Treasury Department released information on PPP loans taken out, including the names of businesses that received between $150,000 and $10 million, on Monday, July 6, amid calls for further transparency surrounding the $2 trillion in funds established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act signed by President Donald Trump back in March.
The SBA created the PPP to loan out money to small businesses feeling the financial impacts of the pandemic to help them keep their workforce employed. For businesses that meet certain criteria, including retaining their employees, the SBA will grant them loan forgiveness, meaning that they will not have to pay back the loan. These loans are provided by private banks and financial institutions.
According to the information released, nearly 3,000 businesses in Cumming took advantage of the emergency loan program — with 273 of them borrowing $150,000 or more. The businesses taking out these larger loans include construction and restoration companies, medical practices, veterinary hospitals, churches and other non-profits, and private schools.
The only recipient listed in the range of borrowing $5-10 million in Cumming is Premier Healthcare Professionals, Inc., a health care staffing company.
Five others in Cumming borrowed $2-5 million in small business loans; 23 others borrowed between $1-2 million; another 72 borrowed in the $350,000-1 million range; and the remaining 172 businesses borrowed between $150,000-350,000.
According to the information released, several of these businesses were able to retain hundreds of employees since they first took out their loans in April or May. There are 16 businesses in Cumming, however, that borrowed $150,000 or more where information on how many employees they were able to retain was not made available through the SBA data.
There are also 15 businesses in Cumming who borrowed more than $150,000 that the SBA listed had not retained any jobs since taking out the loan.
With another $130 billion available in PPP funding, applications for the loan program opened again on Monday, July 6, and will be accepted until Aug. 8. For further information about the PPP, visit the SBA’s website at www.sba.gov.
Residents can also access further information on what businesses in their area have taken out loans through the SBA’s website, or by searching for the information on ProPublica’s website at www.propublica.org. Through their site, people can search for loan applications by organization, lender, zip code or business type.
Below are all the businesses listed in Cumming that borrowed more than $150,000 in small business loans through the PPP.
$5-10 million range
- Premier Healthcare Professionals, Inc. (100 Colony Park Drive)
$2-5 million range
- Cornerstone Forming, LLC. (2415 State Barn Road)
- Lou Sobh Cerritos Saturn, Inc. (1105 Buford Road)
- Muller Management, Inc. (6220 Browns Bridge Road)
- RMR Mechanical (4665 Church Road)
- The ReThink Group (5807 Charlotte Lane)
$1-2 million range
- American Boa, Inc. (1485 Redi Road)
- Beaver Motors, LLC. (1875 Buford Highway)
- Billy Howell Ford Lincoln, Inc. (1805 Atlanta Highway)
- CL Burks Contruction-Commercial Roofing Contractors, LLC. (1640 Redi Road)
- Cladding & Component Solutions, Inc. (2705 Northgate Court)
- Dixie Electric Company (5195 Shiloh Road)
- Heart and Vascular Care, Inc. (3970 Deputy Bill Cantrell Memorial Drive)
- Industrial Repair Service, Inc. (2650 Business Drive)
- Inspector Drain Inc. (5834 Bethelview Road)
- IT Division, Inc. (5955 Parkway North Boulevard)
- Jones Feed & Grain, Inc. (4880 Leland Drive)
- MTScapes, Inc. (4860 Stablegate Court)
- North Georgia Brick Co., Inc. (2405 Oak Street)
- Oasis Management Systems, Inc. (5320 Lake Pointe Center Drive)
- Pinecrest Academy, Inc. (955 Peachtree Parkway)
- RRG, Inc., (309 Pirkle Ferry Road)
- Sobh Automotive of Cumming, Inc. (1105 Buford Road)
- Southern Design Landscaping, LLC.
- Specialty Appliances, LLC. (4905 Hammond Industrial Drive)
- Summit Resources, LLC. (410 Peachtree Parkway)
- Troncalli Automotive Group, Inc. (818 Atlanta Road)
- Vertical Earth, Inc. (6025 Matt Highway)
- Woodman Insulation Co., Inc. (1230 Samples Industrial Drive)
$350,000-1 million range
- 1st Onsite, LLC. (1720 Redi Road)
- Accufab, Inc. (1370 Weber Industrial Drive)
- Andean Motor Co. (527 Atlanta Road)
- Arc Michael Logistics, LLC. (6185 Turfway Drive)
- Ark Dental, LLC. (1530 Marketplace Blvd)
- Atlanta Landscape Group, LLC. (1735 Buford Highway)
- Aventerprise, Inc. (2640 Benefield Road)
- Axea Solutions, Inc. (5991 Parkway North Boulevard)
- Bluefin International, Inc. (2665 Pine Grove Road)
- Christian Brothers, Inc. (416 Pirkle Ferry Road)
- Corevance, Inc. (566 Peachtree Parkway)
- Cornerstone Masonry Group, LLC. (1195 Samples Industrial Drive)
- Corpteq Solutions, Inc. (1255 Peachtree Parkway)
- Covenant Christian, Inc. (6905 Post Road)
- Crystal Marble Co., Inc. (9575 Steeplechase Boulevard)
- Cumming Collision, Inc. (525 Atlanta Road)
- Cumming Dental Associates (6735 Chelsea Gardens Way)
- Cumming First United Methodist Church, Inc. (770 Canton Highway)
- Darrell C. Dinsmore Grading, Inc. (1995 Dr. Bramblett Road)
- Deployit USA, Inc. (2145 Manor View)
- Don Moore Automotive, Inc. (4715 Woodruff Trace)
- Downey Trees, Inc. (5055 Shadburn Road)
- Ensign Contracting & Restoration, LLC. (1479 Ventura Drive)
- Exovations of Atlanta, LLC. (1550 Oak Industrial Lane)
- First Baptist Church of Cumming Ga., Inc. (1597 Sawnee Drive)
- Foam South, LLC. (595 Redi Road)
- Georgia Water Extraction, Inc. (2705 Pine Grove Road)
- GMB Plastics, Inc. (4490 Alicia Lane)
- Graves Fireplaces, Inc. (4111 Aaron Sosebee Road)
- H&H Regional, Inc. (3815 Evans Road)
- HAD Enterprises, Inc. (5765 Hubbard Town Road)
- Hydro South, Inc. (5977 Steeplechase Boulevard)
- Industrial Access, Inc. (1465 Ventura Drive)
- INF United, LLC. (4890 Shiloh Crossing Way)
- Ion Construction Staffing, LLC. (3940 Mantle Ridge Drive)
- Koki, Inc. (2065 Market Place Boulevard)
- Landmark Environmental & Demo (1720 Redi Road)
- Lanier Tire & Wheel, Inc. (1470 Ventura Drive)
- Lou Sobh Automotive of Cumming, Inc. (1135 Buford Road)
- M&M Foundations, LLC. (4540 Keith Bridge Road)
- Mattress Safe, Inc. (1950 Kelly Mill Road)
- Medalist Golf, Inc. (327 Dahlonega Street)
- Millennium Insurance Solutions, Inc. (6150 Southard Trace)
- Morrow Family Medicine, LLC. (3970 Deputy Bill Cantrell Memorial Road)
- No Longer Bound, Inc. (2725 Pine Grove Road)
- Oriontek, Inc. (566 Peachtree Parkway)
- Payment Saver, LLC. (4740 Leatherstone Way)
- Peach Tree Animal Clinic (5955 Post Road)
- Pinnacle Design/Build Group, Inc. (5830 Clarion Street)
- Precision Millworks, Inc. (910 Dahlonega Highway)
- Prosential Broker Alliance, LLC. (2745 Astoria Avenue)
- Racks SBH, LLC. (4620 Hemingway Trail)
- Red Phone Booth Hospitality Group, LLC. (4445 Upland Court)
- Reid & Reid Contractors (7625 Majors Road)
- Reinforced Wall Systems, LLC. (1595 Peachtree Parkway)
- Security Solutions, Inc. (3315 Hutchinson Road)
- Sel Development, Inc. (1120 Pilgrim Mill Road)
- Sky Retail Installations, LLC. (4305 Settingdown Circle)
- Southern Design Concrete, LLC. (1540 Dahlonega Highway)
- SRC Residential, LLC. (3698 Bethelview Road)
- T2B Enterprises, LLC. (3340 Seven Oaks Drive)
- Taylor Freezer Sales Co. Of Georgia, Inc. (247 Castleberry Industrial Drive)
- The Hubach Group, Inc. (6815 Sunbriar Drive)
- Transglobal Energy, Inc. (2450 Atlanta Highway)
- Tri Scapes, Inc. (1595 Peachtree Parkway)
- Unity Works Lighting, LLC. (2895 Gainesway Court)
- Vensai Technologies, Inc. (2450 Atlanta Highway)
- WG HY-Cumming, LLC. (750 Peachtree Parkway)
- Windsun Technology Corp. (410 Peachtree Parkway)
- Yash Solutions, LLC. (6215 Iron Gate Trace)
- You42, Inc. (202 Tribble Gap Road)
- Zaxby’s (7840 Point Court)
$150,000-350,000 range
- · 770-Bam-Tree, Inc. (5251 Shiloh Road)
- · A Plus Dentistry, Inc. (5920 Parkway North Boulevard)
- · Abercrombie Landscaping, Inc. (3050 Atlanta Highway)
- · Academy Orthopedics, LLC. (318 Tribble Gap Road)
- · Accelerated Solutions Inc. (327 Dahlonega Street)
- · Action Masonry Construction LLC. (505 Lakeland Plaza)
- · Adventure Furniture Inc. (3725 Stanford Drive Northeast)
- · All South Restoration, Inc. (5905 Steeplechase Boulevard)
- · All Systems Inc. (2630 Business Drive)
- · All Termite & Pest Control LLC. (256 Castleberry Industrial Drive)
- · Amw Enterprises LLC. (106 Colony Park Drive)
- · Andy Lewis Heating & Air Conditioning, LLC, (5815 Steeplechase Boulevard)
- · Animal Medical Center Of Cumming Inc, (1438 Buford Hwy)
- · Aqua Design Pools & Spas, LLC. (6905 Alan Thomas Road)
- · Aquatic Management Specialists Inc. (4715 Woodruff Trace)
- · Arc Angel Electric Corp. (2130 Ronald Reagan Blvd)
- · Ariana Home Furnishings & Design, LLC, (325 Brannon Road)
- · Atlanta Decking and Fence Co., Inc., (5125 Shiloh Road)
- · Atlanta Metalworks, Inc. (1710 Redi Road)
- · Az Transport LLC, (104 Industrial Park Drive)
- · Barry L. Mullinax Landscaping and Shrubbery, Inc, (1886 Peachtree Parkway)
- · Blue Sky Solutions Group LLC, (327 Dahlonega Street)
- · Boak Landscaping, Inc., (5006 Aubrey Drive)
- · Boling Rice LLC, (207 Pirkle Ferry Road)
- · Building Bridges Therapy, Inc, (1389 Weber Industrial Drive)
- · Bulldog Truck And Equipment Sales LLC, (5055 Hammond Industrial Drive)
- · Castle Academy, Inc., (5416 Bethelview Road)
- · CB Smith & Associates, P.C., (327 Dahlonega Street)
- · CDK Enterprises, Inc, (113 Industrial Park Drive)
- · Ceds Construction Company Inc.
- · Cheeky Forsyth, LLC, (410 Peachtree Parkway)
- · Cleaver Medical Group Dermatology, PC, (105 Professional Park Drive)
- · Cloud7 It, LLC. (3905 Cameron Court)
- · Commercial Air Systems, Inc., (5050 Wallace Drive)
- · Complete Family Eyecare & Optique, PC, (2350 Atlanta Highway)
- · Complete Women's Healthcare, LLC, (634 Peachtree Pkwy)
- · Con-Wal Construction Company, (4865 Hubert Martin Road)
- · Core Restoration, LLC, (1720 Redi Rd)
- · Cornatzer & Associates, Inc, (6720 Whitmire Rd)
- · Cornerstone Schools Inc, (4888 Browns Bridge Road)
- · Creekside A United Methodist Church, (673 Peachtree Pkwy)
- · Crestview Animal Hospital LLC, (307 Pilgrim Mill Road)
- · Cumming Pediatric Group PC, (1800 Northside Forsyth Drive)
- · Cummings Vet Clinic, PC. (4110 Deputy Bill Cantrell Memorial Road)
- · Danox Environmental Services Inc., (102 Mary Alice Park Road)
- · Davao Hair Studio, LLC, (3850 Pleasant Woods Drive)
- · David M Van Sant, PC, (123 Tribble Gap Road)
- · DC Cheek Heating & Cooling, Inc., (2630 Northgate Avenue)
- · Dehart & Hill Electric, Inc, (455 Tolbert Street)
- · Derek Jackson Automotive Group, LLC, (5855 Georgia Highway 400)
- · Direct Refrigeration Sales LLC, (6065 Parkway North Drive)
- · Division 7 Supply Inc, (1125 Samples Industrial Drive)
- · Downey Green Waste Recycling, Inc., (5055 Shadburn Road)
- · E Plan Solutions Inc, (2490 Copper Mill Trail)
- · Esmeralda Inc, (2595 Freedom Pkwy)
- · Essential Therapy Services, Inc, (4640 Martin Road)
- · Evans Insulation Company, (500 West Maple Street)
- · Excellence In Child Care, Inc., (1245 Sanders Road)
- · Fideles Christian School Inc, (1390 Weber Industrial Drive)
- · Fidelity Interiors, LLC, (100 Professional Park Drive)
- · Flack Mangum Inc, (5750 Ga Hwy 400)
- · FOD Group, Inc., (3823 Meeting Street)
- · Forsyth Animal Hospital, PC, (2619 Atlanta Highway)
- · Forsyth Express, LLC, (525 Peachtree Pkwy)
- · Fortified Fence Group Inc, (4485 Alicia Lane)
- · Freightsource LLC. (3482 Keith Bridge Road)
- · Fresh N Fit Cuisine Inc, (6080 Parkway North Drive)
- · Furkids, Inc., (5235 Union Hill Road)
- · Georgia Computer Inc, (1455 Ventura Drive)
- · Georgia Dermatology Center, PC, (1505 Northside Boulevard)
- · Global Infotech LLC, (600 Peachtree Parkway)
- · Global Star LLC, (2045 Dahlonega Highway)
- · Goodson Drug Company, Inc., (116 Maple Street)
- · Grand Slam 141 Of Ga., LLC, (2415 Peachtree Pkwy)
- · Graves Overhead Doors Inc, (4101 Aaron Sosebee Road)
- · Gtransit Solutions LLC, (2590 Manor View)
- · H. E. Hodge Company, Inc., (2393 Pendley Road)
- · Hamby's Garage Inc, (5790 Dahlonega Hwy)
- · Hardman Distribution Corporation, (2545 Ivy Street East)
- · Hometown Health LLC, (3280 Cherry Oak Lane)
- · Horizon Christian Academy Inc, (3515 Gravitt Road)
- · IA Mechanical Inc., (1465 Ventura Drive)
- · Improved Living-Towne Club Windermere Assisted Living LLC, (3950 Towne Club Parkway)
- · Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., (210 Ingram Avenue)
- · Insert Molding Solutions, Inc., (4325 Settingdown Circle)
- · Integration 4.0 Inc, (7485 Matts Landing Point)
- · Interpest,Inc., (5190 Performance Drive)
- · Interstate Telecommunications, (1385 Weber Industrial Drive)
- · J & M Residential Services, LLC, (6020 Parkway North Drive)
- · Jam Pizza, Inc., (5075 Trailing Fox Drive)
- · Jasper Grading & Pipeline, Inc., (3145 Pleasant Grove Road)
- · Joe Powell Services, Inc., (2421 Bagley Road)
- · Johnson & Johnson Construction, Inc., (6988 Chelsie Heard Drive)
- · K&M Learning Group, LLC, (3240 Bunting Run)
- · Kah, LLC., (419 Atlanta Road)
- · KC Mellow, LLC, (410 Peachtree Pkwy)
- · Kiddie Barn Academy Inc., (3036 Old Atlanta)
- · La Bonanza, LLC, (2155 Market Place Blvd)
- · Lakeside Pharmacy, LLC, (1505 Northside Blvd)
- · Lang Signs Inc, (7108 Castleberry Rd)
- · Lanier Dental Partners LLC, (360 Dahlonega Street)
- · Lanier Family Healthcare LLC, (5830 Bond Street)
- · LCG, Inc., (4625 Church Rd)
- · LCG Welding, LLC, (4625 Church Rd)
- · Level 3 Ventures, Inc., (3225 Munsey Ct)
- · Lumpkin Industries Inc, (3365 Hutchinson Road)
- · Macrovey LLC, (3940 Mantle Ridge Dr)
- · Market Valuation Services,LLC, (380 Dahlonega Highway)
- · Massie R&D Tax Credits, LLC, (2220 Main Chance Drive)
- · Mathis Grading, Inc, (2530 Pine Grove Rd)
- · Medallergy LLC, (141 Railroad Street)
- · Miles Hansford & Tallant, LLC, (202 Tribble Gap Road)
- · Mills Fuel Service, Inc., (5765 Dahlonega Hwy)
- · MLC Ministries, Inc., (3105 Dahlonega Hwy)
- · Montessori Kids Academy LLC, (3034 Old Atlanta Rd)
- · Newco Gi, LLC, (4150 Deputy Bill Cantrell Memorial Rd)
- · Ng Medical Group, PC, (6905 Kew Gardens Way)
- · North American Automotive Group Inc., (410 Peachtree Pkwy)
- · North Atlanta Ear, Nose & Throat, PC, (4150 Deputy Bill Cantrell Memorial Road)
- · North Georgia Erosion Management Services, Inc, (4675 Canton Hwy)
- · North Georgia Fast Foods, Inc, (103 Atlanta Road)
- · North Georgia Senior Home Care, LLC, (315 Allen Street)
- · NP's Kani, (1770 Market Place Blvd)
- · Oceane Marine Shipping, Inc., (407 E Maple Street)
- · Onesource Business Solutions, LLC, (102 Mary Alice Park Road)
- · Orr Animal Hospital, Inc, (1902 Old Atlanta Road)
- · Palatial Technologies, Inc, (101 Colony Park Drive)
- · Phoenix Benefits Management, LLC, (410 Peachtree Pkwy)
- · Phoenix Innovations LLC, (1545 Aurelia Drive)
- · Physician's Express Care, LLC, (1780 Peachtree Parkway)
- · Pi Software Solutions, Inc, (6020 Parkway North Drive)
- · Picahilton, LLC, (1370 Buford Hwy)
- · Poland's Drywall, Inc., (3565 Rowe Lane)
- · Precision Commercial Architects, Inc., (416 Pirkle Ferry Rd)
- · Premier Engineering, LLC, (1675 Redi Rd)
- · Prolabel, Inc., (4840 Hammond Industrial Way)
- · Protologic Eds, Inc., (1479 Ventura Drive)
- · R&C Engineering, LLC, (241 Castleberry Drive)
- · Rainharvest Systems, LLC, (4475 Alicia Lane)
- · Results Realty Services, LLC, (2920 Ronald Reagan Blvd)
- · Retail Power, Inc, (6180 Parkway North Drive)
- · Roadside Specialties, LLC, (1325 Lanier Place)
- · SPA Enterprise Services Inc, (2450 Atlanta Hwy)
- · Sanhi's Enterprises, Inc., (2210 Ronald Reagan Blvd)
- · Sanitation Solutions Inc, (2345 Ronald Reagan Blvd)
- · Scott's Auto Center, Inc, (820 Peachtree Parkway)
- · Servicemaster Expert Cleaning, (2540 Creek Tree Ln)
- · Servtrax, Inc, (202 Tribble Gap Rd)
- · Skaltek Inc, (3570 Strawberry Lane)
- · Southern Data Solutions, Inc, (4405 Idlewood Drive)
- · Sterling Deaerator Company, Inc., (514 West Maple Street)
- · Tanners Vickery, LLC, (5810 Bond Street)
- · The Bella Rose Group, Inc., (1100 Turner Road)
- · The Carter Treatment Center Inc., (380 Dahlonega Street)
- · The Outdoor Lights, Inc, (3335 Hutchinson Road)
- · The Siemon Law Firm, PC, (347 Dahlonega Street)
- · The Vine Community Church, (4655 Bethelview Road)
- · The Waller Group, Inc., (6850 Canyon Cove)
- · Think Green Lawn Service, LLC, (239 A Castleberry Industrial Drive)
- · Thomas Supply Company, (3500 Browns Bridge Road)
- · Thunderbird Lanes, LLC, (133 Merchants Square)
- · Tl Culinary Concepts, Inc.
- · Tzortzis, Inc., (558 Lakeland Plaza)
- · Unicoi Systems, Inc., (5185 Shiloh Road)
- · Up Country Gardens, Inc, (1610 Redi Road)
- · Up-Grade Landscaping, LLC., (3205 Hurt Bridge Road)
- · Vickery Pediatrics, LLC., (410 Peachtree Pkwy)
- · Victforce Inc, (3850 Windermere Parkway)
- · Wee Three Kings, Inc., (5850 Bethelview Road)
- · Westbrook-Parker Inc, (216 Atlanta Hwy)
- · Windtalker, Inc., (3482 Keith Bridge Road)