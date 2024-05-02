By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
New Barnes & Noble bookstore opens near north Forsyth
Dawson County’s new Barnes & Noble officially opened for business on May 1. - photo by Erica Jones
Book lovers in north Forsyth County now have a new place to find their next read, as Barnes & Noble Booksellers officially opened its first store in Dawson County on Wednesday, May 1.