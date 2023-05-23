New car dealership in Forsyth County gets approval

After gaining a recommendation for approval from the Forsyth County Planning Commission last month, the Beaver Mazda conditional use permit (CUP) application was approved by the Board of Commissioners.
The CUP will allow for the operations of a 23,560-square-foot Beaver Mazda dealership on Buford Highway, near the intersection with Echols Road.
“I’m sure most of these folks in the audience and the Commissioners recall that Beaver Toyota was developed some time ago, before we had the South Forsyth Commercial Design Standard and before we had the Buford Highway overlay,” said attorney Ethan Underwood, who represents the Beaver family. “Beaver is now looking to add a Mazda dealership on this complex, but since those codes have changed, we had to ask for a conditional use permit.”
The 7.5-acre tract of land where the Mazda dealership will be developed is already owned by Beaver Toyota, and it was already intended to be used for an eventual expansion of the business.
Due to changes to the codes and standards in the area over the years, Beaver was asked to make certain concessions regarding landscaping and the view of the dealership from the street.
The Beaver family agreed to take measures to beautify not only the Mazda development, but also the neighboring Toyota dealership in order to maintain a consistent look between the two developments.
“Both the Planning Commissioner, Tim Dineen, and I put quite a bit of effort into this,” said District 2 Commissioner Alfred John. “We’re very pleased with the participation by Beaver Toyota. They were very willing to accommodate the architectural requests that we had.”
A unique architectural detail in the design is the structured parking at the back of the dealership to store inventory behind and beneath the building.
“One key element of this plan, and something that was very important to me, was that we don’t have a car dealership that has a giant parking lot of cars in front of it,” said Dineen during the April 25 Planning Commission meeting. “I think we’re starting to see car dealerships keeping less inventory on site and we’re encouraging less inventory visible in front of the building.”
The Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the CUP application. District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent was absent.