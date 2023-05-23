New car dealership in Forsyth County gets approval

After gaining a recommendation for approval from the Forsyth County Planning Commission last month, the Beaver Mazda conditional use permit (CUP) application was approved by the Board of Commissioners.

The CUP will allow for the operations of a 23,560-square-foot Beaver Mazda dealership on Buford Highway, near the intersection with Echols Road.

“I’m sure most of these folks in the audience and the Commissioners recall that Beaver Toyota was developed some time ago, before we had the South Forsyth Commercial Design Standard and before we had the Buford Highway overlay,” said attorney Ethan Underwood, who represents the Beaver family. “Beaver is now looking to add a Mazda dealership on this complex, but since those codes have changed, we had to ask for a conditional use permit.”