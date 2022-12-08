New photo studio to open in Cumming City Center

Rita West Photography is the latest business to sign a lease at the Cumming City Center on Dec. 7.

Owner and photographer Rita West is a longtime resident of Forsyth County, so joining the City Center family is especially thrilling for her.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be opening up my first photography studio at the Cumming City Center, which is literally the backyard of my old high school, Forsyth Central,” West said.

She has had a love of taking photos since she was a young girl after receiving her first camera from Santa one Christmas.

“Over the years, I have captured so many wonderful memories from my love for travel, dogs, nature and my family,” she continued. “I started my photography business in 2014, and it continues to grow. I look forward to creating lasting memories for my community!”