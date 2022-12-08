New photo studio to open in Cumming City Center

Rita West Photography is the latest business to sign a lease at the Cumming City Center on Dec. 7.
Owner and photographer Rita West is a longtime resident of Forsyth County, so joining the City Center family is especially thrilling for her.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be opening up my first photography studio at the Cumming City Center, which is literally the backyard of my old high school, Forsyth Central,” West said.
She has had a love of taking photos since she was a young girl after receiving her first camera from Santa one Christmas.
“Over the years, I have captured so many wonderful memories from my love for travel, dogs, nature and my family,” she continued. “I started my photography business in 2014, and it continues to grow. I look forward to creating lasting memories for my community!”
West is a candid and posed photographer who enjoys capturing family, child, milestone, lifestyle, maternity, newborn, senior and engagement shots. She says clients will find her to be “easygoing, reliable, and sure to make them laugh during their sessions.”
As a wife and mother, West said she understands how to best capture beautiful life moments. Her husband David is originally from southern England, and they have two young children: Callum, 3, and Claire,1. Rita also has a 27-year-old daughter, Sarah. The family has three dogs: Aspen, Poppy and Yuki.
“My family and I are super excited to be joining the Cumming City Center family, and we can’t wait to start capturing our neighboring families’ beautiful life moments from this new location in 2023!”
Learn more about Rita West Photography at www.ritawestphotography.com, on Instagram at rita_west_photography_llc, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ritawestphotography.