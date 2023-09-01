By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
No Splash Zone: local student makes waves with innovative new product
09012023NO SPLASH
Puraav Karnavat with a No Splash toilet splash guard. - photo by Daniel Dotson
A local high school student and entrepreneur hopes to make an impact locally and across the globe with his new product and business, No Splash, LLC.