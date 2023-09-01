No Splash Zone: local student makes waves with innovative new product Puraav Karnavat with a No Splash toilet splash guard. - photo by Daniel Dotson A local high school student and entrepreneur hopes to make an impact locally and across the globe with his new product and business, No Splash, LLC. Latest Update: Board of Commissioners approves new QuikTrip gas station at the site of this old Rite Aid How the Chamber of Commerce plans to boost manufacturing in Forsyth County Forsyth County therapy practice opens second office in Dawson County Sawnee EMC now using nuclear power from Plant Vogtle