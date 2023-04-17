NoFo Brew Co. is acquiring this North Georgia brewery

As the sun sets on one North Georgia brewery’s brand, another’s predilection for adventure is turning a page in state history.

NoFo Brew Co., based in Cumming with a second location under construction in Gainesville, is set to acquire Tantrum Brewing Co. in Cleveland — the first acquisition of its kind in Georgia’s independent craft brewing scene, a news release states.

Business will commence as usual at Tantrum through May 15. Following a brief closure, the taproom, nestled in the Yonah Mountain foothills, will reopen as NoFo Cleveland in early summer.

The additional location will allow NoFo to expand its production capacity, taproom operations and event offerings, NoFo said in a news release.

“North Georgia is a special place for NoFo, and we think our brand will be an excellent addition to White County and the surrounding area,” said NoFo co-founder and CEO Joe Garcia. “We look forward to serving customers in Cleveland very soon.”