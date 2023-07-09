By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
NoFo Gainesville is nearing completion. Here’s a look inside
Construction on NoFo Gainesville nears completion Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The new brewery and taproom are slated to open this month pending the receipt of its certificate of occupancy. - photo by Rachel Estes
NoFo Gainesville, an extension of NoFo Brew Co. and Distillery in Cumming under construction less than a mile from the Gainesville square, is set to open later this month pending the receipt of its certificate of occupancy. No target date was set as of July 5.