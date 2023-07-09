NoFo Gainesville, an extension of NoFo Brew Co. and Distillery in Cumming under construction less than a mile from the Gainesville square, is set to open later this month pending the receipt of its certificate of occupancy. No target date was set as of July 5.
NoFo Gainesville is nearing completion. Here’s a look inside
