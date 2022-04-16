Northside’s Anthem patients to stay in network indefinitely

The Fulton County Superior Court issued its latest ruling recently in the ongoing business dispute between Northside Hospital and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia.



Judge Rachelle L. Carnesale, who in late January extended an injunction to ensure health care coverage for hundreds of thousands of Anthem patients, has further extended the injunction in her ruling this week, according to a news release.

The extension has no specific termination date, so Anthem patients can continue to receive medical care in the Northside Hospital system on an in-network basis beyond April 15.



